https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/us-senator-cruz-says-negotiators-refusing-to-provide-lawmakers-with-border-deal-text-1116473172.html

US Senator Cruz Says Negotiators Refusing to Provide Lawmakers With Border Deal Text

US Senator Cruz Says Negotiators Refusing to Provide Lawmakers With Border Deal Text

US Senate negotiators working on a border security deal will not provide lawmakers the text of the proposed agreement, Senator Ted Cruz said on Monday.

2024-01-29T16:43+0000

2024-01-29T16:43+0000

2024-01-29T16:43+0000

americas

ted cruz

us

mike johnson

joe biden

us senate

white house

us congress

us border patrol

migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116473015_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b715de70222ac2aa69176ab6fbe95c.jpg

"I haven’t read the bill and there’s a reason: nobody’s read the bill. They won’t actually give us the text," Cruz said during an interview with Fox News. "If you’re hiding the text, it means it’s even worse than people think it is." Negotiators have only provided lawmakers with general "bullet points" about the potential deal, Cruz said. The deal would allow 5,000 migrants into the United States every day, totaling approximately 1.8 million per year, he said. Any president willing to enforce existing immigration laws does not need further legislation to secure the border, Cruz said. On Saturday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson likewise said that President Joe Biden does not need new legislation from Congress to begin securing the border. Johnson also said that the United States has "already been surrendered" if 1.8 million migrants are allowed to enter yearly, as is purportedly authorized under the proposed deal. However, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday insisted that Biden requires new authorities from Congress to begin securing the border, when asked about Johnson’s stance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/biden-has-no-intention-to-close-border-and-even-if-he-did-its-too-late--analyst-1116445920.html

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senate, us congress, us border crisis, senator ted cruz, us house speaker mike johnson,