Biden ‘Has No Intention to Close Border, And Even If He Did, It’s Too Late’ – Analyst

Biden ‘Has No Intention to Close Border, And Even If He Did, It’s Too Late’ – Analyst

Shutting down the southern border and mass deportations of illegal migrants should have become priorities for the Biden administration, Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, told Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1c/1116445760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e14137360ba126376b26abb138a36794.jpg

US President Joe Biden has pledged to close the border if it "becomes overwhelmed" should Congress pass a bipartisan immigration bill. In a recent statement, he said the bill, if enacted, would be "the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we've ever had.""It would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law," Biden added.“Existing US law provides all the enforcement authority necessary for closing the border. Leftists just refuse to use that authority,” Shannon pointed out.On POTUS' promise of the "toughest" border security reforms, Shannon insisted that the pledge shows that "Joe Biden remains an unrepentant liar."He also recalled a series of immigration deals that "disingenuous Republicans" have cut with Democrats in the past. Those GOP members, he continued, were "always betrayed when it came time to implement the deal."“The foolish Republicans think that finally this time the leftists will adhere to their end of the deal. The disingenuous Republicans hope the bill will do enough to fool their conservative voting base into thinking they are doing something about the illegals’ invasion without upsetting the open borders, cheap labor donors who keep them in office. Between the Senate and the [Biden] administration there are no believable individuals. The House is the only hope to kill this travesty,” Shannon argued.Referring to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott's ongoing border standoff with the federal government, the analyst said the furor has "greatly complicated the response of the Biden administration and pushed the legislation, at least temporarily, into the background."The remarks come after GOP governors from 25 states rallied behind Governor Abbott after he said his state's right to self-defense "supersedes any federal law to the contrary" following a Supreme Court ruling allowing federal agents to tear down razor-wire border barriers erected by state authorities.

