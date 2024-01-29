https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/violations-worth-13mln-discovered-in-one-of-ukraines-military-units---defense-minister-1116465590.html
Ukrainian Defense Minister Admits Violations Worth $1.3Mln Discovered in One of Military Units
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the course of surprise inspections discovered violations regarding product supplies in one of the armed forces' military units worth 50 million hryvnias ($1.3 million), Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Monday
On January 8, Umerov said that over the past four months, internal inspections in the defense procurement sector resulted in uncovering "a lot of breaches" worth over $263 million.Earlier in January, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that in 2023, 220 criminal cases were opened in connection with corruption in military registration, which is four times higher than in 2022, adding that criminal cases were also opened against seven defense ministry officials. Ukrainian authorities have been conducting inspections of military recruiting offices at all levels on the issue of corruption, with the state investigation bureau saying there are over 110 cases against personnel suspected of violations. In September 2023, Umerov was appointed as Ukraine's defense minister, designating the fight against corruption as his top priority.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Admits Violations Worth $1.3Mln Discovered in One of Military Units
13:02 GMT 29.01.2024 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 29.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the course of surprise inspections discovered violations regarding product supplies in one of the armed forces' military units worth 50 million hryvnias ($1.3 million), Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Monday.
On January 8, Umerov said that over the past four months, internal inspections in the defense procurement sector resulted in uncovering "a lot of breaches" worth over $263 million.
"The Ministry's team continues unplanned inspections of warehouses with products in military units. We discovered the non-delivery of food for more than UAH 50 million [$1.3 million]. We monitor the violations and deal with each case separately. As a result of the previous trip last week, the Ministry of Defence changed the supplier of some military units," Umerov said on social media.
Earlier in January, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that in 2023, 220 criminal cases were opened in connection with corruption
in military registration, which is four times higher than in 2022, adding that criminal cases were also opened against seven defense ministry officials.
Ukrainian authorities have been conducting inspections of military recruiting offices
at all levels on the issue of corruption, with the state investigation bureau saying there are over 110 cases against personnel suspected of violations.
In September 2023, Umerov was appointed as Ukraine's defense minister, designating the fight against corruption
as his top priority.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.