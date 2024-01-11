https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/corrupt-ukrainian-commanders-discard-fellow-soldiers-on-corpse-ridden-fields---pow-1116111378.html

Corrupt Ukrainian Commanders Discard Fellow Soldiers on Corpse-Ridden Fields - PoW

Corrupt Ukrainian Commanders Discard Fellow Soldiers on Corpse-Ridden Fields - PoW

The frontline battlefields are littered with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, and the Kiev regime's military has not done anything to remove the corpses of their deceased troops strewn across the Zaporozhye front, a Ukrainian soldier Roman Kalinichenko, now a Russian POW, told Sputnik.

2024-01-11T14:38+0000

2024-01-11T14:38+0000

2024-01-11T14:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

ukrainian crisis

conscript

pow

zaporozhye region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116118376_0:323:3065:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fa5a25b65ecf456565f52f25915e3cd1.jpg

Roman Kalinichenko surrendered to the Russian forces of Battlegroup Yug on January 6 at the Vremevsky salient in the Zaporozhye area.Kalinichenko spoke about the massive losses that his unit suffered.According to him, the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers lie even in trenches and bunkers."I was situated in a lookout with corpses of our [guys]. It's a small trench, no doors, and there were two corpses inside – they were decomposing, no one even removed them, and a third one was thrown on top at random. I didn't step outside because I knew if I did go out, if I raised my head – I would end up lying there with them. You can only go out at night. I ate meals, looking at these corpses, so my psychological state is not so well right now," he explained.Kalinichenko also mentioned that of over 70 men in his unit on January 1, only 22 remained alive by January 6 when he surrendered.According to him, the Ukrainian military command won't remove the dead bodies because they want to avoid compensating their relatives. As such, they pocket this money earmarked for the deceased troops via corrupt schemes.Kalinichenko also shared a story about a fellow soldier, who refused to fight and committed suicide, so the unit's command chalked it up to battle losses.Kalinichenko added that when he refused to go on a mission, the commander threatened to shoot him and count it as a combat loss as well.A Russian fighter with the call sign Khazar, working with Ukrainian POWs, explained to Sputnik that such practices by Ukrainian commanders are in no way surprising."Suicide in a unit is always a huge scandal. During peacetime, this would suffice as a reason to immediately dismiss a number of officers, including the commander. Therefore, it's not surprising, then, that they choose to classify any suicide as a combat loss, particularly given the already staggering number of combat losses in the battalion where Roman served," he noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/war-tolls-money-rolls-ukrainian-hospitals-report-30-surge-in-seriously-injured-soldiers-1116095989.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/ukraine-using-blocking-units-after-deploying-too-many-untrained-soldiers-to-frontlines-1115935872.html

ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine war news, ukraine war casualties, ukraine war losses, ukraine war losing, ukrainian soldiers killed, ukrainian soldiers killed in ukraine, ukrainian soldiers dead in ukraine, how many soldiers died in ukraine