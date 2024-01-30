https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/drone-attack-on-us-base-israel-vs-the-unrwa-biden-and-pharma-1116477774.html

Drone Attack on US base, Israel vs. the UNRWA, Biden and Pharma

The New York Times is in turmoil over dubious reporting about sexual violence on October 7, and Boeing planes keep cracking.

Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and head of news for The Cradle, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan, the tendency of the West to immediately pin any attack on Iran, Washington’s insistence that the Ansar Allah movement’s attacks on Red Sea ships are not about Gaza, and the implications of Israel’s war on the United Nations Refugee and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, discusses new reports about massive corruption in Ukrainian military procurement systems, and rumors about a major shake up in the country’s military hierarchy.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist and author, discusses the calls for attacks on Iran from US lawmakers, why Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is calling Palestinian rights protesters simultaneously Russian and Chinese agents, whether President Joe Biden will be dumped by his party before he can face rival Donald Trump again, and what the future holds for Boeing.Michael Lighty, president of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer, discusses the status of attempts to form a global pandemic treaty, how the US government’s defense of pharmaceutical profits will sabotage any real possibility of global health equity, how massive pharmaceutical profits drive distrust in vaccines and other interventions, and how the US healthcare system could be changed to prevent another crisis like the COVID pandemic.The Misfits also discuss Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s return to work, Taylor Swift’s road to the Superbowl, and a mass protest planned by French farmers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

