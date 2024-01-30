International
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Send Formal Withdrawal Notifications to ECOWAS - Reports
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Send Formal Withdrawal Notifications to ECOWAS - Reports
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Send Formal Withdrawal Notifications to ECOWAS - Reports

04:04 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 30.01.2024)
Liberiaґs President George Weah (2nd L) and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo (2nd R) react during the 64th Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of States and Government ordinary session in Abuja on December 10, 2023
Liberiaґs President George Weah (2nd L) and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo (2nd R) react during the 64th Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Head of States and Government ordinary session in Abuja on December 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / KOLA SULAIMON
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger sent official notices to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of their intention to leave the bloc, the media reported on Monday.
On Sunday, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali said in a joint statement that the three countries would withdraw from the bloc as ECOWAS had become a "threat" to member states. The statement added that the regional bloc introduced "illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible" sanctions on the countries.
The foreign ministries of Mali and Niger sent to ECOWAS on Monday written notices on their decision to withdraw from the bloc, Reuters reported. On the same day, Burkina Faso also sent an official notification to ECOWAS to confirm its decision taken jointly with Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso news agency AIB reported, citing sources.
The three western African states were targeted with sanctions by ECOWAS after it demanded the restoration of civilian governments following coups in Mali in 2020, in Burkina Faso in 2022, and in Niger in 2023.
