Russia to Build Security on Standpoint of US-UK-France Triad as Single Nuclear Arsenal - Russian FM

Russia is verifying the information about the plans of the United States to deploy weapons in the United Kingdom, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is verifying the information about the plans of the United States to deploy weapons in the United Kingdom, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Last week, media reported that the US was planning to deploy nuclear weapons in the UK.
"We have heard of these reports, of course. We are studying the source of these reports and their credibility," Lavrov said at a joint press-conference after a meeting with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara.
Russia is aware of the nuclear arsenal of NATO countries, Lavrov said
"Since NATO declared us the main threat, in fact the enemy, we have regarded all nuclear weapons of NATO member states — the United States, UK and France — as a single nuclear arsenal aimed against Russia... We regard all nuclear weapons of this NATO troika as a single nuclear arsenal and, accordingly, we are building our plans to reliably ensure the security of the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.