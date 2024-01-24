https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/russian-fm-lavrov-russia-has-no-need-to-attack-anyone-statements-suggesting-otherwise-are-nonsense-1116367855.html

Russian FM Lavrov: Russia Has No Need to Attack Anyone, Statements Suggesting Otherwise are Nonsense

Russian FM Lavrov: Russia Has No Need to Attack Anyone, Statements Suggesting Otherwise are Nonsense

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a press conference at the UN headquarter in New York finalising his official visit. The top diplomat answered various questions touching upon the most hot topics of the day

2024-01-24T18:52+0000

2024-01-24T18:52+0000

2024-01-24T19:00+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

ukraine

moscow

international court of justice

national security council

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116367295_0:0:2992:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_74d53e08dea193c507beeb105aaff60d.jpg

Downing of Russian Il-76Russia is trying to establish the facts about the downing of the Ilyshin-76 transport aircraft in the Belgorod region and the reasons behind Ukraine undertaking this criminal act, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a press briefing on Wednesday."As for the question about the downed military transportation aircraft Il-76 and about the reasons behind the Ukrainian criminal act, we are trying to find out the facts right now " Lavrov said after his visit to New York.At the same time, Russia has called for an emergency session at UN Security Council on the incident, the minister said."We do not want to repeat the situation of April 2022, when after the staging of Bucha, where the bodies of people were shown and we still cannot get their names… the British chairmanship that was at the helm of the Security Council in April denied calling such a session for 72 hours. I hope that our French colleague will not follow the same path and will call an emergency session as we have asked today at 3:00 p.m." Lavrov said.The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that an Il-76 transport plane of the Russian air forces with 65 Ukrainian prisoners who were being transported for exchange, six crew members and three accompanying persons was shot down by two Ukrainian missiles in Belgorod region. Answering the question whether Russia is worried that Western countries would not believe that Ukrainian forces downed an Il-76 transport plane carrying 65 prisoners of war, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: "I have no concern about the international community not believing us, as I've already mentioned the international community, through Western representatives and media outlets, has already proven the fact that its position is highly discredited." 'Russia's Attack on NATO' HoaxRussia has no need to attack anyone; statements made by various politicians in the EU and NATO to the contrary are nonsense, the top diplomat told journalists.Lavrov expressed hope that those who “warn” about the need to prepare for war with Russia still have the instinct of self-preservation. “I hope that there are still smart people who at least have not only a knowledge of history, but also an instinct for self-preservation. I heard that even President Biden said something similar, warning that if Ukraine loses, Russia would immediately go to the Baltic states, Finland and other NATO countries,” Lavrov said adding that Russia does not want a big war, it has already experienced this many times, but the US itself declares Moscow a threat in its doctrines and acts accordingly, drawing in neutral countries.Nothing New to Add to Russia's Response to New STARTDuring his press conference held at the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed Washington's proposal on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). Last week, National Security Council Senior Director for Arms Control, Disarmament and Nonproliferation Pranay Vaddi said the United States has not received meaningful feedback from Russia with regard to its latest proposal on arms control. Vaddi said the point of the proposal presented to Russia in September was to re-initiate talks on arms control. Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said it is premature to say whether Russia will comply with the New START restrictions after the treaty expires in 2026.Ukraine’s ICJ Genocide Case 'Extremely Politicized'Commenting on Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia at the International Court of Justice, Lavrov said it will be "extremely politicized."He added that the court "always enjoyed a very high standing and we hope that you will follow the letter of the international law, including the international humanitarian law."Israel-Hamas Proposals Distract Attention From Establishing Immediate CeasefireMinister Lavrov also touched upon recent proposals between Hamas and the Israeli government, aimed at reaching a ceasefire. He said they only distract attention from the "essence of the problem," which is to actually establish an immediate ceasefire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/il-76-shootdown-signals-chaos-inside-ukraines-political-and-military-establishment-1116362793.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/fact-check-is-russia-really-getting-ready-to-invade-nato-1116182337.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/live-updates-fm-lavrov-reviews-2023-russian-diplomacy-at-annual-presser-1116242936.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/what-did-lavrov-say-during-un-security-council-meeting-on-middle-east-1116344867.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov at the un, sergey lavrov at the un, lavrov recent press conference, what did lavrov say at the press conference, lavrov un address, lavrov recent address, lavrov addresses un, lavrov on ukraine, lavrov on nato, russia vs nato