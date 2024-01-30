https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russia-warns-us-against-returning-tactical-nuclear-weapons-to-uk-1116492726.html
Russia Warns US Against Returning Tactical Nuclear Weapons to UK
Russia Warns US Against Returning Tactical Nuclear Weapons to UK
Russia strongly warns the US against returning its tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of the UK, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
2024-01-30T11:57+0000
2024-01-30T11:57+0000
2024-01-30T12:07+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
sergey ryabkov
russia
london
us
tactical nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg
"Regarding the hypothetical return of US tactical nuclear weapons to the UK territory, I would like to strongly warn against this destabilizing step," Ryabkov told reporters. The move would not strengthen the security of either the UK or the US, but would increase the level of escalation and threat in Europe, the diplomat said. The Telegraph reported on January 26 that the United States is expected to station B61-12 gravity bombs, which are three times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, at the Lakenheath base for the first time in 15 years after Washington decided to remove its nuclear arsenal from the United Kingdom in 2008.A Pentagon spokesperson, commenting on the development, said in a statement to Sputnik that it is a US policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at a specific location amid reports that Washington plans to station its nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom.The statement noted that the United States “routinely upgrades its military facilities in allied nations.”Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Kremlin would view the deployment of US nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom as an escalatory action.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/us-planning-to-station-nuclear-weapons-in-uk-amid-tensions-with-russia---reports-1116418970.html
united kingdom (uk)
russia
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_348da4a8c10b4c7787d4c92eeea72311.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us nukes, american tactical nuclear weapons, us nukes in europe, us nukes in uk, russia against us nukes in europe
us nukes, american tactical nuclear weapons, us nukes in europe, us nukes in uk, russia against us nukes in europe
Russia Warns US Against Returning Tactical Nuclear Weapons to UK
11:57 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 12:07 GMT 30.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly warns the US against returning its tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of the UK, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"Regarding the hypothetical return of US tactical nuclear weapons to the UK territory, I would like to strongly warn against this destabilizing step,"
Ryabkov told reporters.
The move would not strengthen the security
of either the UK or the US, but would increase the level of escalation and threat in Europe, the diplomat said.
"We assume that despite the rather sad experience, from the point of view of ensuring European security, the experience of recent years in London and Washington, hotheads are not drawing any lessons from this, so this scenario is quite possible," he added.
The Telegraph reported on January 26 that the United States is expected to station B61-12 gravity bombs
, which are three times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, at the Lakenheath base for the first time in 15 years after Washington decided to remove its nuclear arsenal from the United Kingdom in 2008.
A Pentagon spokesperson, commenting on the development, said in a statement to Sputnik that it is a US policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at a specific location amid reports that Washington plans to station its nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom.
“It is U.S. policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at any general or specific location,” the statement said.
The statement noted that the United States “routinely upgrades its military facilities in allied nations.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the Kremlin would view the deployment of US nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom as an escalatory action.