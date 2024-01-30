https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/ups-announces-12000-job-cuts-worldwide-amid-steady-decline-in-revenue-1116498250.html
UPS Announces 12,000 Job Cuts Worldwide Amid Steady Decline in Revenue
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – United Parcel Service (UPS), an American shipping giant, will cut about 12,000 jobs around the world over the coming months amid a continued decline in revenue, Director of Financial and Strategy Communications at UPS Brian Hughes said on Tuesday.
"In 2023, dynamic external and economic conditions led to lower volume and a more than $9 billion decline in revenue year over year. As a result, today UPS announced plans to right-size its global staffing and eliminate roughly 12,000 jobs around the world over the next several months," Hughes said in a statement to Sputnik.
UPS will provide support to all employees who will lose their jobs, including severance packages and outplacement assistance, the statement added.
27 December 2023, 20:06 GMT
Earlier in the day, UPS published its fourth-quarter 2023 consolidated revenues of $24.9 billion, a 7.8% decrease from $27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
In 2024, UPS expects its revenue to range from $92 billion to $94.5 billion, according to the company’s earnings data.