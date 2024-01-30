International
US Says Could Reinstate Sanctions on Venezuela in April Over Elections Issues
US Says Could Reinstate Sanctions on Venezuela in April Over Elections Issues
The United States may let the sanctions waiver on Venezuela's energy sector expire in April if Caracas does not commit to free and fair elections, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
"The Maduro regime... made some commitments about opposition political parties, about free and fair elections and they haven't taken those actions," Kirby said during a press briefing. "They got until April to do so." Kirby pointed out that the Biden administration has available options, including imposing sanctions, but declined to preview any of those at this time. Venezuela must allow opposition members to run for office and release "political prisoners," Kirby said. Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab recently said that the country's security forces had thwarted preparations for five terrorist attacks and conspiracies, with 27 people detained in the case, which the United States claims includes political figures. The detainees are believed to have recruited Venezuelan military personnel and planned, in coordination with the US authorities, assassination attempts on President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials. In addition, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez alleged that US oil giant Exxon Mobil had sponsored preparations for the foiled assassination attempts.
US Says Could Reinstate Sanctions on Venezuela in April Over Elections Issues

01:37 GMT 30.01.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may let the sanctions waiver on Venezuela's energy sector expire in April if Caracas does not commit to free and fair elections, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
"The Maduro regime... made some commitments about opposition political parties, about free and fair elections and they haven't taken those actions," Kirby said during a press briefing. "They got until April to do so."
Kirby pointed out that the Biden administration has available options, including imposing sanctions, but declined to preview any of those at this time.
Venezuela must allow opposition members to run for office and release "political prisoners," Kirby said.
Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab recently said that the country's security forces had thwarted preparations for five terrorist attacks and conspiracies, with 27 people detained in the case, which the United States claims includes political figures.
The detainees are believed to have recruited Venezuelan military personnel and planned, in coordination with the US authorities, assassination attempts on President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials. In addition, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez alleged that US oil giant Exxon Mobil had sponsored preparations for the foiled assassination attempts.
