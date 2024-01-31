https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/biden-hopes-hopes-voters-will-shake-it-off-1116504176.html
Biden Hopes Hopes Voters Will ‘Shake it Off’
Biden Hopes Hopes Voters Will ‘Shake it Off’
US President Joe Biden is hoping to secure the endorsement of megastar Taylor Swift and even floated the idea of joining her on stage.
2024-01-31T03:01+0000
2024-01-31T03:01+0000
2024-01-31T03:01+0000
americas
joe biden
taylor swift
2024 us presidential election
ted rall
political cartoons
sputnik cartoons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116503466_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d013c2ee4d4c1ff5861829581de8f3.jpg
The 34-year-old pop star was recently named Time’s Person of the Year and has a rabid fanbase that could potentially buoy Biden’s support with young voters. Swift endorsed Biden in 2020 and some Democratic congressional candidates in 2018, but she has remained silent on the 2024 election so far.The campaign has gone as far as to suggest that the President could join her on tour, but considering Biden’s penchant for getting confused on stage, it seems unlikely that he will be able to keep up with the show’s choreography.If the administration does have him ride in on a drone during a concert, they better make sure they get the prop dimensions correct.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/biden-confuses-taylor-swift-with-britney-spears-in-joke-attempt-during-turkey-pardon-1115087020.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116503466_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_8d973b43a28e9cc67fc1cee7508dc094.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taylor swift endorsement, does taylor swift support joe biden, ted rall comics, political cartoons
taylor swift endorsement, does taylor swift support joe biden, ted rall comics, political cartoons
Biden Hopes Hopes Voters Will ‘Shake it Off’
With his poll numbers plummeting, particularly among young voters concerned about his administration supporting a potential genocide in Gaza, US President Joe Biden is hoping to secure the endorsement of mega-star Taylor Swift before the Presidential election in November.
The 34-year-old pop star was recently named Time’s Person of the Year and has a rabid fanbase that could potentially buoy Biden’s support with young voters. Swift endorsed Biden in 2020 and some Democratic congressional candidates in 2018, but she has remained silent on the 2024 election so far.
21 November 2023, 03:16 GMT
The campaign has gone as far as to suggest that the President could join her on tour, but considering Biden’s penchant for getting confused on stage, it seems unlikely that he will be able to keep up with the show’s choreography.
If the administration does have him ride in on a drone during a concert, they better make sure they get the prop dimensions correct.