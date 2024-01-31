https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/biden-hopes-hopes-voters-will-shake-it-off-1116504176.html

Biden Hopes Hopes Voters Will ‘Shake it Off’

Biden Hopes Hopes Voters Will ‘Shake it Off’

US President Joe Biden is hoping to secure the endorsement of megastar Taylor Swift and even floated the idea of joining her on stage.

The 34-year-old pop star was recently named Time’s Person of the Year and has a rabid fanbase that could potentially buoy Biden’s support with young voters. Swift endorsed Biden in 2020 and some Democratic congressional candidates in 2018, but she has remained silent on the 2024 election so far.The campaign has gone as far as to suggest that the President could join her on tour, but considering Biden’s penchant for getting confused on stage, it seems unlikely that he will be able to keep up with the show’s choreography.If the administration does have him ride in on a drone during a concert, they better make sure they get the prop dimensions correct.

