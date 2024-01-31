International
Brazil's Leader Reshuffles Intelligence Agency Over Alleged Spying on Officials - Reports
Brazil's Leader Reshuffles Intelligence Agency Over Alleged Spying on Officials - Reports
The deputy director of the Brazil Intelligence Agency (ABIN), Alessandro Moretti, and seven heads of the agency's departments will leave their positions as part of the restructuring launched by the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after another round of police operations in the case of alleged illegal surveillance on government officials, the G1 news portal reported Tuesday.
The reshuffle in the ABIN comes after another phase of the police operation "Close Surveillance," investigating alleged illegal surveillance on government officials, the report says, adding that the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro, Carlos Bolsonaro, is also under investigation in the case. The portal cited the police as saying that their operation aims to investigate a criminal organization that was set up within the ABIN to illegally monitor government officials and other people using geolocation on their mobile devices without proper judicial authorization. The police believe that Carlos Bolsonaro's advisers, who are also defendants in the case, allegedly requested confidential information from former Federal Police Director General, ex-ABIN Director and incumbent parliament member Alexandre Ramagem, who allegedly used the intelligence agency's bodies to gather forensic evidence in favor of Carlos Bolsonaro and his brother Flavio Bolsonaro.
Brazil's Leader Reshuffles Intelligence Agency Over Alleged Spying on Officials - Reports

04:22 GMT 31.01.2024
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The deputy director of the Brazil Intelligence Agency (ABIN), Alessandro Moretti, and seven heads of the agency's departments will leave their positions as part of the restructuring launched by the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after another round of police operations, media reported.
The reshuffle in the ABIN comes after another phase of the police operation "Close Surveillance," investigating alleged illegal surveillance on government officials, the report says, adding that the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolosonaro, Carlos Bolsonaro, is also under investigation in the case.
The portal cited the police as saying that their operation aims to investigate a criminal organization that was set up within the ABIN to illegally monitor government officials and other people using geolocation on their mobile devices without proper judicial authorization.
The police believe that Carlos Bolsonaro's advisers, who are also defendants in the case, allegedly requested confidential information from former Federal Police Director General, ex-ABIN Director and incumbent parliament member Alexandre Ramagem, who allegedly used the intelligence agency's bodies to gather forensic evidence in favor of Carlos Bolsonaro and his brother Flavio Bolsonaro.
