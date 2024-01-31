https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/china-will-continue-to-support-russia-on-ukraine-issue---chinese-defense-minister-1116512315.html

China Will Continue to Support Russia on Ukraine Issue - Chinese Defense Minister

China will not give up its support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue, despite US pressure and Beijing's threatened defense cooperation with the EU, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

China will not give up on its support for Russia on the Ukraine issue regardless of Western pressure, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. He noted that the US and other Western countries have been trying to isolate Russia in recent years; China understands this and is trying to provide strong support to Russia. China feels Russia’s strong support on the Taiwan issue and other key matters of its interests, Defense Minister Dong Jun said.China will continue supporting Russia on the Ukraine issue, the minister added."The United States is constantly aiming its ‘spearhead’ at China and Russia, trying to maintain its hegemony in the world," Dong said.

