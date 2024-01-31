https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/china-will-continue-to-support-russia-on-ukraine-issue---chinese-defense-minister-1116512315.html
China Will Continue to Support Russia on Ukraine Issue - Chinese Defense Minister
China will not give up its support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue, despite US pressure and Beijing's threatened defense cooperation with the EU, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
China will not give up on its support for Russia on the Ukraine issue regardless of Western pressure, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. He noted that the US and other Western countries have been trying to isolate Russia in recent years; China understands this and is trying to provide strong support to Russia. China feels Russia's strong support on the Taiwan issue and other key matters of its interests, Defense Minister Dong Jun said.China will continue supporting Russia on the Ukraine issue, the minister added."The United States is constantly aiming its 'spearhead' at China and Russia, trying to maintain its hegemony in the world," Dong said.
On January 31, the Russian and Chinese defense ministers held talks via videoconference.
China will not give up on its support for Russia on the Ukraine issue regardless of Western pressure, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
"[We] gave you support on the Ukrainian issue - despite the fact that the US and Europe continue to put pressure on the Chinese side. Even the defense cooperation between China and the European Union is under attack, but we will not change or abandon established policies because of this. And they should not and will not be able to interfere with normal Russia-China cooperation," Dong Jun said.
He noted that the US and other Western countries have been trying to isolate Russia in recent years; China understands this and is trying to provide strong support to Russia.
"As the two most important and key powers in the world, we should resolutely respond to global challenges," the Chinese military leader stressed.
China feels Russia’s strong support on the Taiwan issue
and other key matters of its interests, Defense Minister Dong Jun said.
“We feel strong support from the Russian side on Taiwan and other issues related to our key interests,” Dong said.
China will continue supporting Russia on the Ukraine issue, the minister added.
"The United States is constantly aiming its ‘spearhead’ at China and Russia, trying to maintain its hegemony in the world," Dong said.