LIVE: Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
Ex-Pakistani PM Khan Gets 14-Year Prison Sentence in Corruption Case - Reports
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case related to the sale of valuables stored in the state treasury of Toshakhana, Pakistani TV channel GEO reported on Wednesday.
Both were also banned from holding any public office for 10 years and given a fine of 787 million rupees ($2.8 million) each. On Tuesday, Khan and his party's vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced to 10 years behind bars in a separate case for violating the Official Secrets Act.
06:18 GMT 31.01.2024 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 31.01.2024)
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Former Pakistani Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years behind bars in a corruption case related to the sale of valuables stored in the state treasury of Toshakhana, GEO, a Pakistani TV channel, reported on Wednesday.
Both were also banned from holding any public office for 10 years and given a fine of 787 million rupees ($2.8 million) each.
On Tuesday, Khan and his party's vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced to 10 years behind bars in a separate case for violating the Official Secrets Act.
