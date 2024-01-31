https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/ex-pakistani-govt-head-khan-sentenced-to-14-years-in-prison-in-corruption-case---reports-1116509396.html

Ex-Pakistani PM Khan Gets 14-Year Prison Sentence in Corruption Case - Reports

Ex-Pakistani PM Khan Gets 14-Year Prison Sentence in Corruption Case - Reports

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case related to the sale of valuables stored in the state treasury of Toshakhana, Pakistani TV channel GEO reported on Wednesday.

2024-01-31T06:18+0000

2024-01-31T06:18+0000

2024-01-31T06:47+0000

asia

pakistan

imran khan

prison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101596036_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d74138f24ab5db2e7cd1416d8f00ea8.jpg

Both were also banned from holding any public office for 10 years and given a fine of 787 million rupees ($2.8 million) each. On Tuesday, Khan and his party's vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced to 10 years behind bars in a separate case for violating the Official Secrets Act.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/confirmed-us-pressed-pakistani-government-to-oust-imran-khan-over-neutrality-on-ukraine-1112492001.html

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

former pakistani prime minister, years in prison, ex-pakistani gov't head khan