Greek Prime Minister Meets Protesting Farmers, Pledges Assistance - Office

Greek PM Mitsotakis met with protesting farmers and livestock breeders, assuring them that the government would take all steps to support the rural population of the country.

Greek farmers have been protesting for several days, demanding subsidies and compensation for growing fuel and electricity prices as well as for the damage caused by natural disasters. Mitsotakis attended the opening ceremony of a new section of the Aktion-Amvrakia road in western Greece earlier in the day, after which he spoke to the demonstrators gathered on the road near Vonitsa. During that time, the government provided over 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in compensation, of which only 500 million euros came from farmer contributions, and lowered VAT on animal feed and fertilizers, the prime minister added.Furthermore, Athens will consider what it can do at the national as well as the European level to decrease production and energy costs for farmers, he also said. The prime minister thanked the protesters for the discussion and vowed to take all steps to support the farmers, despite financial constraints, the press office said.

