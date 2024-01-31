https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/lavrov-clear-to-everyone-zelenskys-formula-nothing-but-ultimatum-to-russia-1116510089.html

Lavrov: Clear to Everyone 'Zelensky's Formula' Nothing But Ultimatum to Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that today the US is actively imposing Zelensky's formula on everyone, inviting the countries of the global south, which are present here, among others, to its platforms.

Today, the US is actively imposing Zelensky's formula on everyone, inviting the countries of the global south, which are present here, among others, to its platforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia's top diplomat added that the US does not care about the fate of Ukrainians, noting that they are "collateral damage", as they say there.He stressed that Western aid to Kiev has exceeded $200 billion, while humanitarian aid to African countries is much smaller and comes with many conditions.Palestine-Israel ConflictAccording to Lavrov, the Western minority's line provokes serious crises in international relations, multiplies conflicts.Longstanding US attempts to act in the Middle East settlement have led to an escalation in the region and a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, where more than 25,000 people have been killed, the minister noted. On What Distinguishes BRICS From Western OrganizationsSpeaking about BRICS, Lavrov said that BRICS countries pursue a strategically independent foreign policy, which distinguishes them from Western nations. According to him, not only political, but also trade and investment activities are shifting from the Euro-Atlantic to Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. The combined GDP of the BRICS countries has already reached about one-third of the corresponding global value, exceeding the indicators of the G7countries, he added.Sergey Lavrov said that the West is trying to maintain a privileged position and impose it on the world majority. The dollar has clearly become either an active or potential weapon for solving foreign policy problems, he added.

