https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/pentagon-says-f-35-fighter-jets-for-turkiye-not-on-table-at-present-time-1116503316.html

Pentagon Says F-35 Fighter Jets for Turkiye ‘Not on Table’ at Present Time

Pentagon Says F-35 Fighter Jets for Turkiye ‘Not on Table’ at Present Time

The provision of F-35 fighter jets by the US for Turkiye is not currently on the table due to Ankara maintaining Russian S-400 air defense systems, said Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder.

2024-01-31T00:34+0000

2024-01-31T00:34+0000

2024-01-31T00:34+0000

military

us

turkiye

pentagon

f-35

s-400

col. patrick ryder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_73a463cae91153a771855a884db183ce.jpg

"Right now, with Turkiye maintaining the S-400, that is currently not something that is on the table," Ryder said during a press briefing. Earlier this week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States would be open to discussing the provision of F-35 aircraft for Turkiye if Ankara could resolve the S-400 issue.The US restricted the provision of the F-35 jets to Turkiye after Ankara signed a contract with Russia for S-400 systems instead of the US Patriot missile air defense systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210930/erdogan-reveals-why-turkey-bought-russias-s-400-missile-systems-instead-of-american-patriots-1089547474.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-35 fighter jets, will turkey get f-35, russian s-400 air defense systems, will turkey sell russian s-400,