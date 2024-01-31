International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/pentagon-says-f-35-fighter-jets-for-turkiye-not-on-table-at-present-time-1116503316.html
Pentagon Says F-35 Fighter Jets for Turkiye ‘Not on Table’ at Present Time
Pentagon Says F-35 Fighter Jets for Turkiye ‘Not on Table’ at Present Time
The provision of F-35 fighter jets by the US for Turkiye is not currently on the table due to Ankara maintaining Russian S-400 air defense systems, said Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder.
2024-01-31T00:34+0000
2024-01-31T00:34+0000
military
us
turkiye
pentagon
f-35
s-400
col. patrick ryder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_73a463cae91153a771855a884db183ce.jpg
"Right now, with Turkiye maintaining the S-400, that is currently not something that is on the table," Ryder said during a press briefing. Earlier this week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States would be open to discussing the provision of F-35 aircraft for Turkiye if Ankara could resolve the S-400 issue.The US restricted the provision of the F-35 jets to Turkiye after Ankara signed a contract with Russia for S-400 systems instead of the US Patriot missile air defense systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210930/erdogan-reveals-why-turkey-bought-russias-s-400-missile-systems-instead-of-american-patriots-1089547474.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ea00ff0a521e82bf9c14dff3b8082a43.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
f-35 fighter jets, will turkey get f-35, russian s-400 air defense systems, will turkey sell russian s-400,
f-35 fighter jets, will turkey get f-35, russian s-400 air defense systems, will turkey sell russian s-400,

Pentagon Says F-35 Fighter Jets for Turkiye ‘Not on Table’ at Present Time

00:34 GMT 31.01.2024
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn FordIn this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.
In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
© AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The provision of F-35 fighter jets by the United States for Turkiye is not currently on the table due to Ankara maintaining Russian S-400 air defense systems, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.
"Right now, with Turkiye maintaining the S-400, that is currently not something that is on the table," Ryder said during a press briefing.
Earlier this week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States would be open to discussing the provision of F-35 aircraft for Turkiye if Ankara could resolve the S-400 issue.
Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Erdogan Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia’s S-400 Missile Systems Instead of American Patriots
30 September 2021, 11:37 GMT
The US restricted the provision of the F-35 jets to Turkiye after Ankara signed a contract with Russia for S-400 systems instead of the US Patriot missile air defense systems.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала