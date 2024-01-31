https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russian-air-defense-destroys-20-ukraine-missiles-over-black-sea-crime---defense-ministry-1116519083.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys 20 Ukraine Missiles Over Black Sea, Crimea - Defense Ministry
The Russian air defense systems on duty destroys 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and another three over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"At about 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 20 aircraft guided missiles at facilities on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and three more over the Crimean Peninsula," the statement said. Fragments of the Ukrainian missiles fell on the territory of a military unit in the area from the settlement of Lyubimovka in Crimea, but there is no damage to aircraft.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems on duty destroys 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and another three over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"At about 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 20 aircraft guided missiles at facilities on the territory of Russia was prevented. On-duty air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and three more over the Crimean Peninsula,"
the statement said.
Fragments of the Ukrainian missiles fell on the territory of a military unit in the area from the settlement of Lyubimovka in Crimea, but there is no damage to aircraft.