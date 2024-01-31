https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russian-armed-forces-take-more-favorable-positions-in-direction-of-krasny-liman---mod-1116514644.html

Russian Armed Forces Take More Favorable Positions in Direction of Krasny Liman - MoD

The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction during the day amounted to up to 280 military personnel, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area during the day amounted to up to 280 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian troops in the Donetsk region improved their position along the front line, struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with Ukraine's losses amounting to up to 310 servicemen and one tank, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system and Pelican air target detection radar station, the Defense Ministry added.

