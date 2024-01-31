https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russian-armed-forces-take-more-favorable-positions-in-direction-of-krasny-liman---mod-1116514644.html
Russian Armed Forces Take More Favorable Positions in Direction of Krasny Liman - MoD
Russian Armed Forces Take More Favorable Positions in Direction of Krasny Liman - MoD
The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction during the day amounted to up to 280 military personnel, said the Russian Defense Ministry.
2024-01-31T12:16+0000
2024-01-31T12:16+0000
2024-01-31T12:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
lugansk
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116311713_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64293995ca518c53f680185295f65151.jpg
The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area during the day amounted to up to 280 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian troops in the Donetsk region improved their position along the front line, struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with Ukraine's losses amounting to up to 310 servicemen and one tank, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system and Pelican air target detection radar station, the Defense Ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/washington-berlin-not-ready-to-support-ukraines-nato-bid-at-75th-summit--reports-1116502874.html
lugansk
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116311713_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98a6dbc7df7ccea0804556a5777f2414.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, direction of krasny liman, ukrainian armed forces
russian armed forces, direction of krasny liman, ukrainian armed forces
Russian Armed Forces Take More Favorable Positions in Direction of Krasny Liman - MoD
The Russian Armed Forces have repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, three near Krasny Liman, and one in the South Donetsk area, the Defense Ministry said.
The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area during the day amounted to up to 280 military personnel
, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the Krasny Liman area, thanks to coordinated actions, units of Battlegroup Tsentr have occupied more favorable lines and positions, as well as inflicted a defeat on Ukrainian forces personnel in the areas of the settlements of Grigorovka and Dzerzhinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, three attacks by assault groups of the 60th Mechanized Brigade and the 12th Special Forces Brigade were repulsed in the areas of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People's Republic," it said.
Russian troops in the Donetsk region improved their position along the front line, struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with Ukraine's losses amounting to up to 310 servicemen and one tank, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system and Pelican air target detection radar station, the Defense Ministry added.