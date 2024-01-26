International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets With Student Recruits Who Participated in Special Military Operation
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,960 Soldiers, 19 Tanks Near Donetsk - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 1,960 Soldiers, 19 Tanks Near Donetsk - MoD
The Ukrainian military has lost 1,960 soldiers killed and injured near Donetsk in the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
Russia repelled 12 Ukraine attacks in the Donetsk region near the settlements of Andreevka, Belogorovka, Gregorievka, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, Mayorsk, Chasov Yar. Russia repelled 43 attacks and Kiev lost over 740 soldiers in the Kupyansk area in the past week, the ministry added. "The enemy lost over 740 soldiers, seven tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 field artillery pieces," the ministry said. The Ukrainian military lost over 450 soldiers in the Zaporozhye region and 745 soldiers in South Donetsk in the past week, the ministry said. Russian forces repelled 17 attacks and Ukraine lost 1,570 servicemen in the Krasny Liman area, the ministry said, adding that the Ukranian armed forces suffered 335 casualties in Kherson.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,960 Soldiers, 19 Tanks Near Donetsk - MoD

15:49 GMT 26.01.2024 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 26.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Mihail Andronik / Go to the mediabankDPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk.
DPR militia members engrossed in battle with Ukrainian forces in the Maryinka settlement near Donetsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail Andronik
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military has lost 1,960 soldiers killed and injured near Donetsk in the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
Russia repelled 12 Ukraine attacks in the Donetsk region near the settlements of Andreevka, Belogorovka, Gregorievka, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, Mayorsk, Chasov Yar.
"The enemy lost more than 1,960 servicepeople killed and injured, 19 tanks, including one Leopard tank, 22 armored combat vehicles, 56 vehicles, four multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, including MLRS, HIMARS and two Grad, as well as 27 field artillery guns," the MoD said.
Russia repelled 43 attacks and Kiev lost over 740 soldiers in the Kupyansk area in the past week, the ministry added.
"The enemy lost over 740 soldiers, seven tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 field artillery pieces," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian military lost over 450 soldiers in the Zaporozhye region and 745 soldiers in South Donetsk in the past week, the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Urge Ukrainians to Surrender
11:06 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Urge Ukrainians to Surrender
11:06 GMT
Russian forces repelled 17 attacks and Ukraine lost 1,570 servicemen in the Krasny Liman area, the ministry said, adding that the Ukranian armed forces suffered 335 casualties in Kherson.
