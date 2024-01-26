https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/ukraine-loses-over-1960-soldiers-19-tanks-near-donetsk---mod-1116412169.html

Ukraine Loses Over 1,960 Soldiers, 19 Tanks Near Donetsk - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 1,960 Soldiers, 19 Tanks Near Donetsk - MoD

The Ukrainian military has lost 1,960 soldiers killed and injured near Donetsk in the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

Russia repelled 12 Ukraine attacks in the Donetsk region near the settlements of Andreevka, Belogorovka, Gregorievka, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, Mayorsk, Chasov Yar. Russia repelled 43 attacks and Kiev lost over 740 soldiers in the Kupyansk area in the past week, the ministry added. "The enemy lost over 740 soldiers, seven tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 18 vehicles and 14 field artillery pieces," the ministry said. The Ukrainian military lost over 450 soldiers in the Zaporozhye region and 745 soldiers in South Donetsk in the past week, the ministry said. Russian forces repelled 17 attacks and Ukraine lost 1,570 servicemen in the Krasny Liman area, the ministry said, adding that the Ukranian armed forces suffered 335 casualties in Kherson.

