The examination of the January 24 Il-76 plane crash in Russia confirmed that the aircraft was downed by a Western-made air defense missile, a spokesman of the emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.
“A preliminary examination of the damaging parts found in the aircraft shows that the missile belongs to a Western-made air defense system,” the spokesman said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said an Il-76 military transport airplane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war set to be exchanged was shot down in the Belgorod region. All the prisoners of war, together with six crew members and three accompanying persons on board the aircraft, were killed. The ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of downing the airplane.
Russia’s Il-76 Plane Was Downed by Western-Made Missile - Emergency Services
09:41 GMT 31.01.2024 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 31.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The examination of the January 24 Il-76 plane crash in Russia confirmed that the aircraft was downed by a Western-made air defense missile, a spokesman of the emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.
“A preliminary examination of the damaging parts found in the aircraft shows that the missile belongs to a Western-made air defense system,” the spokesman said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said an Il-76 military transport
airplane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war set to be exchanged was shot down in the Belgorod region.
All the prisoners of war, together with six crew members and three accompanying persons on board the aircraft, were killed. The ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of downing the airplane.