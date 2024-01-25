https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/pentagon-says-looking-into-whether-us-weapons-used-in-downing-of-russian-il-76-plane-1116390637.html
Pentagon Says Looking Into Whether US Weapons Used in Downing of Russian Il-76 Plane
The United States is looking into the potential involvement of US weapons in the downing of the Russian Il-76 military plane, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
"It's something that we're looking into," Singh said during press briefing. Earlier in the day, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel claimed that Washington was not involved in the crash of the Russian Il-76 plane.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 military transport plane with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being transported for exchange had crashed in Belgorod Region. All the prisoners of war, together with six crew members and three Russian servicemen accompanying them on board the aircraft, died. The ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of downing the plane. Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that its staff was not aware that Russia's Il-76 was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war for a prisoner swap, but Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported that the ministry had confirmed a prisoner exchange between the parties was scheduled for Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking into the potential involvement of US weapons in the downing of the Russian Il-76 military plane, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
"It's something that we're looking into," Singh said during press briefing.
Earlier in the day, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel claimed that Washington was not involved in the crash of the Russian Il-76 plane
.
"I can certainly say that the United States was not involved in this [plane crash] in any way," Patel said during a press briefing.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Il-76 military transport plane
with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being transported for exchange had crashed in Belgorod Region. All the prisoners of war, together with six crew members and three Russian servicemen accompanying them on board the aircraft, died.
The ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of downing the plane. Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that its staff was not aware that Russia's Il-76 was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war for a prisoner swap, but Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported that the ministry had confirmed a prisoner exchange
between the parties was scheduled for Wednesday.