Russia's Rostec to Unveil Flagship Supercam Drone at World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia

Rostec State Corporation will present the flagship Supercam S350 drone at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, the company told reporters on Wednesday.

2024-01-31T08:53+0000

The Rostec State Corporation will present its flagship Supercam S350 drone at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, the company told reporters on Wednesday. The Supercam S350's flight duration is up to several hours, and it has a speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour. The device can be used for monitoring fuel and energy facilities, reconnaissance, territorial defense, and other tasks.The second World Defense Show-2024 will be held in Riyadh on February 4-8. Rostec will present a wide range of weapons to the participants and visitors of the event, in particular armored vehicles, ammunition, helicopters and air planes, small arms, and countermeasures against drones.

