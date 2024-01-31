https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/taiwan-could-turn-from-uss-pawn-to-victim-at-any-moment-1116511238.html

Taiwan Could Turn From US’s ‘Pawn’ to Victim at Any Moment

Taiwan Could Turn From US’s ‘Pawn’ to Victim at Any Moment

Taiwan could turn from the US's "pawn" to a victim at any moment, China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said on Wednesday.

2024-01-31T09:02+0000

2024-01-31T09:02+0000

2024-01-31T09:02+0000

asia

donald trump

taiwan

china

beijing

taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106317765_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_26fff75989f3a725326b22190de9820f.jpg

In July 2023, former US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Taiwan had taken the semiconductor business away from the United States. Taiwan is one of the world's biggest suppliers of semiconductors, which are used in everything from the auto industry to military equipment. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chip maker. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/china-to-oppose-taiwans-independence-promote-peaceful-reunification-1116222142.html

taiwan

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china's taiwan affairs office, chen binhua