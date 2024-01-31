International
LIVE: Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/uk-considering-sending-aircraft-carrier-to-red-sea-to-deter-houthis---reports-1116508851.html
UK Considering Sending Aircraft Carrier to Red Sea to Deter Houthis - Reports
UK Considering Sending Aircraft Carrier to Red Sea to Deter Houthis - Reports
The United Kingdom is considering sending an aircraft carrier to the Red Sea to ensure the safety of ships passing through the region from missile and drone attacks by the Houthis, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.
2024-01-31T05:49+0000
2024-01-31T05:49+0000
world
red sea crisis
united kingdom (uk)
red sea
houthis
f-35
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080563568_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7178929901431062f4620d3d8dc011.jpg
The UK navy is preparing to replace the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower when it returns to the United States, the report said. The UK has two aircraft carriers - HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth - designed to carry F-35 fighter jets, the newspaper reported, adding that HMS Prince of Wales will carry out her first combat operation if deployed to the region. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.Russia denounced both Houthis' actions in Red Sea and West's attack on Yemen as direct threats to global peace and security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/us-navy-shot-down-houthi-anti-ship-missile-heading-to-red-sea-1116504947.html
united kingdom (uk)
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080563568_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d35493194c3f32ac97c60d39607c07b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aircraft carrier, red sea, united kingdom
aircraft carrier, red sea, united kingdom

UK Considering Sending Aircraft Carrier to Red Sea to Deter Houthis - Reports

05:49 GMT 31.01.2024
© Belinda AlkerF-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 "The Wake Island Avengers" and the United Kingdom's Lightning 617 Squadron shortly after embarking onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on 22 September, 2020, off the coast of the United Kingdom.
F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 The Wake Island Avengers and the United Kingdom's Lightning 617 Squadron shortly after embarking onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth on 22 September, 2020, off the coast of the United Kingdom. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
© Belinda Alker
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is considering sending an aircraft carrier to the Red Sea to ensure the safety of ships passing through the region from missile and drone attacks by the Houthis, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The UK navy is preparing to replace the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower when it returns to the United States, the report said.
The UK has two aircraft carriers - HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth - designed to carry F-35 fighter jets, the newspaper reported, adding that HMS Prince of Wales will carry out her first combat operation if deployed to the region.
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
World
US Navy Shot Down Houthi Anti-Ship Missile Heading to Red Sea
04:13 GMT
The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
Russia denounced both Houthis' actions in Red Sea and West's attack on Yemen as direct threats to global peace and security.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала