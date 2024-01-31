https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/uk-considering-sending-aircraft-carrier-to-red-sea-to-deter-houthis---reports-1116508851.html

UK Considering Sending Aircraft Carrier to Red Sea to Deter Houthis - Reports

The United Kingdom is considering sending an aircraft carrier to the Red Sea to ensure the safety of ships passing through the region from missile and drone attacks by the Houthis, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The UK navy is preparing to replace the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower when it returns to the United States, the report said. The UK has two aircraft carriers - HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth - designed to carry F-35 fighter jets, the newspaper reported, adding that HMS Prince of Wales will carry out her first combat operation if deployed to the region. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.Russia denounced both Houthis' actions in Red Sea and West's attack on Yemen as direct threats to global peace and security.

