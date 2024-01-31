https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/us-air-force-confirms-crash-of-its-f-16-fighter-jet-in-south-korea-1116504631.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Air Force 8th Fighter Wing confirmed on Wednesday recent media reports that an American F-16 fighter jet fell into the sea near the western South Korean city of Gunsan, adding that the pilot successfully ejected and survived.
Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing sources, that an F-16 crashed near Gunsan, while the pilot of the jet was rescued.
"An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing here experienced an in-flight emergency … The pilot ejected safely … He is conscious and was transported to a medical facility for assessment," a statement, published on the website of Kunsan Air Base, read.
The commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, Col. Matthew Gaetke, said that the US is "very thankful to the Republic of Korea rescue forces and all of our teammates who made the swift recovery of our pilot possible." He added that the next task for the US military in South Korea is to find the wreckage of the aircraft.
"Information on the cause of the in-flight emergency will not be made available until the conclusion of thorough safety and accident investigations," the statement said.