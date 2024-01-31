https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/us-air-force-confirms-crash-of-its-f-16-fighter-jet-in-south-korea-1116504631.html

US Air Force Confirms Crash of Its F-16 Fighter Jet in South Korea

US Air Force Confirms Crash of Its F-16 Fighter Jet in South Korea

The US Air Force 8th Fighter Wing confirmed recent media reports that a US F-16 fighter jet fell into the sea near the western South Korean city of Gunsan with the pilot survived.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing sources, that an F-16 crashed near Gunsan, while the pilot of the jet was rescued. The commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, Col. Matthew Gaetke, said that the US is "very thankful to the Republic of Korea rescue forces and all of our teammates who made the swift recovery of our pilot possible." He added that the next task for the US military in South Korea is to find the wreckage of the aircraft. "Information on the cause of the in-flight emergency will not be made available until the conclusion of thorough safety and accident investigations," the statement said.

