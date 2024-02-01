https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/armed-man-takes-employees-of-procter--gamble-factory-in-istanbul-hostage---reports-1116536747.html
Armed Man Takes Employees of Procter & Gamble Factory in Istanbul Hostage - Reports
Armed Man Takes Employees of Procter & Gamble Factory in Istanbul Hostage - Reports
An armed man has taken employees of the Procter & Gamble factory in Istanbul hostage, special forces are present at the scene, Haberturk broadcaster reported on Thursday.
2024-02-01T13:51+0000
2024-02-01T13:51+0000
2024-02-01T13:51+0000
world
istanbul
gaza strip
procter & gamble
police
hostage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106009206_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_736eb3cffbfc143dd7c3cfc12812759c.jpg
At 12:00 GMT the man broke into the Procter & Gamble factory in the outskirts of Gebze east of Istanbul and took the employees hostage, the broadcaster reported. Special police forces have arrived at the scene, the streets near the factory are blocked, Haberturk reported, adding that there are reports that the attacker took people hostage in protest against the situation in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/at-least-two-people-killed-as-first-downpour-in-months-hits-istanbul-floods-subway-station-1113142768.html
istanbul
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106009206_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_328ed99ac4a0e70af28d773719c2586d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armed man, procter & gamble factory, special forces
armed man, procter & gamble factory, special forces
Armed Man Takes Employees of Procter & Gamble Factory in Istanbul Hostage - Reports
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - An armed man has taken employees of the Procter & Gamble factory in Istanbul hostage, special forces are present at the scene, Haberturk broadcaster reported on Thursday.
At 12:00 GMT the man broke into the Procter & Gamble factory in the outskirts of Gebze east of Istanbul and took the employees hostage, the broadcaster reported.
Special police forces have arrived at the scene, the streets near the factory are blocked, Haberturk reported, adding that there are reports that the attacker took people hostage in protest against the situation in the Gaza Strip
.
6 September 2023, 02:19 GMT