Armed Man Takes Employees of Procter & Gamble Factory in Istanbul Hostage - Reports

An armed man has taken employees of the Procter & Gamble factory in Istanbul hostage, special forces are present at the scene, Haberturk broadcaster reported on Thursday.

At 12:00 GMT the man broke into the Procter & Gamble factory in the outskirts of Gebze east of Istanbul and took the employees hostage, the broadcaster reported. Special police forces have arrived at the scene, the streets near the factory are blocked, Haberturk reported, adding that there are reports that the attacker took people hostage in protest against the situation in the Gaza Strip.

