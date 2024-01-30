https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/idf-confirms-use-of-method-of-flooding-hamas-tunnels-in-gaza-strip-1116500723.html
IDF Confirms Use of Method of Flooding Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military uses the methods of flooding tunnels of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
In cooperation between units in the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, various tools were developed to channel large volumes of water into Hamas’ tunnels in the Gaza Strip. "This is part of a range of tools deployed by the IDF to neutralize the threat of Hamas’ subterranean network of tunnels," the IDF said on Telegram.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. In December 2023, the IDF has completed its its operation in the southern part of Gaza City and expanded a combat zone to the central Gaza Strip. The goal of the operation is to establish operational control over the area between the north of the enclave and its central regions, as per the Israeli forces statement.During the operation, IDF brigades uncovered numerous weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, and motorcycles. The operation also destroyed tunnel shafts, some of which contained significant water and electricity infrastructure, according to the statement.
