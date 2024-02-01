https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/biden-pause-on-new-lng-exports-major-mistake-harms-us-security---industry-regulator-1116524848.html
Biden Pause on New LNG Exports 'Major Mistake,' Harms US Security - Industry Regulator
President Joe Biden's decision to halt new LNG exports is a major mistake that harms the US economy and national security, said Christi Craddick, chairman of the industry regulator in Texas.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's decision to halt new liquified natural gas (LNG) exports is a major mistake that harms the US economy and national security, Christi Craddick, chairman of the industry regulator in Texas, told Sputnik.
On Friday, Biden paused the approval of new LNG exports, citing a need to better assess climate, health and economic considerations of pending licenses.
“The Biden administration’s announcement that they are halting all future LNG exports takes a unilateral hammer to the American economy, American jobs, and national security," Craddick said. "This is a major mistake."
Craddick said Biden is scaling up his assault on the United States' energy industry to the profit and benefit of countries who are not US allies.
Craddick also added that Biden's decision to halt LNG exports is a direct retaliation against the state of Texas for securing its border with Mexico.
"We must see these actions for what they are: a deliberate dismantling of America's strength and national security and a direct retaliation against Texas for holding the line at our southern border," Craddick said.
The Texas government has had disputes with the Biden administration on the latter's lax border policy, which it blames for driving the record levels of illegal immigrants in the United States. Texas recently blocked US federal agents from accessing a zone on the state's portion of the US border with Mexico that was a hot spot for illegal migration.
Texas has become a top state for US LNG exports, especially after the US expanded its market in Europe
.