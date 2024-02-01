https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/biden-pause-on-new-lng-exports-major-mistake-harms-us-security---industry-regulator-1116524848.html

Biden Pause on New LNG Exports 'Major Mistake,' Harms US Security - Industry Regulator

Biden Pause on New LNG Exports 'Major Mistake,' Harms US Security - Industry Regulator

President Joe Biden's decision to halt new LNG exports is a major mistake that harms the US economy and national security, said Christi Craddick, chairman of the industry regulator in Texas.

On Friday, Biden paused the approval of new LNG exports, citing a need to better assess climate, health and economic considerations of pending licenses.Craddick said Biden is scaling up his assault on the United States' energy industry to the profit and benefit of countries who are not US allies.Craddick also added that Biden's decision to halt LNG exports is a direct retaliation against the state of Texas for securing its border with Mexico.The Texas government has had disputes with the Biden administration on the latter's lax border policy, which it blames for driving the record levels of illegal immigrants in the United States. Texas recently blocked US federal agents from accessing a zone on the state's portion of the US border with Mexico that was a hot spot for illegal migration.Texas has become a top state for US LNG exports, especially after the US expanded its market in Europe.

