Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he will send Florida State Guard and National Guard troops to Texas to assist in the state's efforts to address the increased flow of illegal migration at the United States' border with Mexico.
“States have every right to defend their sovereignty and we are pleased to increase our support to Texas as the Lone Star State works to stop the invasion across the border,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border. We don’t have a country if we don’t have a border.” Florida is offering up to a battalion of National Guard troops — approximately 1,000 soldiers — to Texas, who will be deployed based on Texas’ needs, the statement said. The troops will join more than 90 Florida law enforcement officers already deployed to the border, the statement said. Additional law enforcement resources are standing by and ready to be deployed as requested by Texas, the statement said. The Florida State Guard is prepared to deliver rapid emergency response, public safety operations and humanitarian assistance, Florida State Guard Director Mark Thieme said in the statement. The move comes amid a dispute between Texas state officials and the Biden administration over the federal government’s handling of border security. Last month, the US Supreme Court issued a temporary order allowing federal Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire barriers placed by Texas. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott maintained the state’s right to guard its share of the US border with Mexico, citing the federal government’s failure to secure the border. More than two dozen other state officials from across the US, including DeSantis, have backed Abbott in the dispute.
DeSantis Says Florida Sending State, National Guard Troops to Assist Texas Border Defense

17:03 GMT 01.02.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he will send Florida State Guard and National Guard troops to Texas to assist in the state’s efforts to address the increased flow of illegal migration at the United States’ border with Mexico.
“States have every right to defend their sovereignty and we are pleased to increase our support to Texas as the Lone Star State works to stop the invasion across the border,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border. We don’t have a country if we don’t have a border.”
Florida is offering up to a battalion of National Guard troops — approximately 1,000 soldiers — to Texas, who will be deployed based on Texas’ needs, the statement said.
The troops will join more than 90 Florida law enforcement officers already deployed to the border, the statement said. Additional law enforcement resources are standing by and ready to be deployed as requested by Texas, the statement said.
Migrants board vans after waiting along the border wall to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing upon crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas on May 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2024
Americas
'Extremely Dangerous': Texas Border Battle Portends Growing US Dysfunction, Civil War?
26 January, 23:08 GMT
The Florida State Guard is prepared to deliver rapid emergency response, public safety operations and humanitarian assistance, Florida State Guard Director Mark Thieme said in the statement.
The move comes amid a dispute between Texas state officials and the Biden administration over the federal government’s handling of border security.
Last month, the US Supreme Court issued a temporary order allowing federal Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire barriers placed by Texas. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott maintained the state’s right to guard its share of the US border with Mexico, citing the federal government’s failure to secure the border.
More than two dozen other state officials from across the US, including DeSantis, have backed Abbott in the dispute.
