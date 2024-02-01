https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-60-times-in-past-day-1116525007.html

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day

The DPR was shelled by Ukrainian troops 60 times over the past day, said DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.

2024-02-01T02:55+0000

2024-02-01T02:55+0000

2024-02-01T02:55+0000

russia

ukraine

donetsk

joint center for control and coordination (jccc)

donbas conflict

ukrainian conflict

russia's special operation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116309839_0:186:2979:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_57509d970c73fdb493428cfb9a9bfccd.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 60 cases of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram. According to the statement, two civilians were killed and nine others wounded.The office said 199 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine with a total of 45 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/donetsk-market-massacre-a-locals-account-1116304344.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk people republic, ukraine troops killing civilians, joint center for control and coordination, ukraine killing donbas, ukraine war crimes