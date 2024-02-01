https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-60-times-in-past-day-1116525007.html
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day
The DPR was shelled by Ukrainian troops 60 times over the past day, said DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.
2024-02-01T02:55+0000
2024-02-01T02:55+0000
2024-02-01T02:55+0000
russia
ukraine
donetsk
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
donbas conflict
ukrainian conflict
russia's special operation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116309839_0:186:2979:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_57509d970c73fdb493428cfb9a9bfccd.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 60 cases of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram. According to the statement, two civilians were killed and nine others wounded.The office said 199 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine with a total of 45 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/donetsk-market-massacre-a-locals-account-1116304344.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116309839_125:0:2854:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fb03cd2bd2aa5330c71f27579e58d93d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk people republic, ukraine troops killing civilians, joint center for control and coordination, ukraine killing donbas, ukraine war crimes
donetsk people republic, ukraine troops killing civilians, joint center for control and coordination, ukraine killing donbas, ukraine war crimes
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 60 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 60 cases of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram.
According to the statement, two civilians were killed and nine others wounded.
The office said 199 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine with a total of 45 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.