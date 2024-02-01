International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day
The DPR was shelled by Ukrainian troops 60 times over the past day, said DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 60 cases of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram. According to the statement, two civilians were killed and nine others wounded.The office said 199 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine with a total of 45 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 60 Times in Past Day

DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 60 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 60 cases of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram.
According to the statement, two civilians were killed and nine others wounded.
The office said 199 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine with a total of 45 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.
