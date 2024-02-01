International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kataib-hezbollah-says-ready-to-attack-any-us-base-in-middle-east-1116530836.html
Kataib Hezbollah Ready to Attack Any US Base in Middle East
Kataib Hezbollah Ready to Attack Any US Base in Middle East
Iraqi-based militia Kataib Hezbollah is ready to retaliate against the United States with "undeclared long-range weapons" at any time and place if Washington attempts to avenge the deaths of its three soldiers at a military outpost in Jordan, a spokesperson for the paramilitary group said.
2024-02-01T09:04+0000
2024-02-01T09:04+0000
military
joe biden
jordan
washington
pentagon
hezbollah
us
new us base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107825/29/1078252964_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de3ac27e550b220312de3ff53d712a4c.jpg
On Sunday, a drone attack on a military outpost in Jordan killed three US servicepeople and left over 40 injured. Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday that the attack had "the footprints" of Kataib Hezbollah, but the US was not yet ready to conclude that. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to the attack, but reiterated that Washington was not seeking a wider war in the region. The group might be preparing for a possibility of escalation by "demented" Biden, they added. Iran has denied involvement in the drone attack. Tehran has said resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive instructions from Iran. On Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US response to the deadly attack on US troops in Jordan would be unilateral and would not include the participation of allies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/us-reportedly-has-no-information-on-houthi-attack-in-yemen-on-us-ship-in-gulf-of-aden-1116463230.html
jordan
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107825/29/1078252964_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8aa1f9adba6eb8adc3958d933c215c28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraqi-based militia kataib hezbollah, middle east, us base
iraqi-based militia kataib hezbollah, middle east, us base

Kataib Hezbollah Ready to Attack Any US Base in Middle East

09:04 GMT 01.02.2024
© AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-ZahraIn this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, U.S. Soldiers stand at spot hit by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq
In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, U.S. Soldiers stand at spot hit by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2024
© AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi-based militia Kataib Hezbollah is ready to retaliate against the United States with "undeclared long-range weapons" at any time and place if Washington attempts to avenge the deaths of its three soldiers at a military outpost in Jordan, a spokesperson for the paramilitary group said.
On Sunday, a drone attack on a military outpost in Jordan killed three US servicepeople and left over 40 injured. Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday that the attack had "the footprints" of Kataib Hezbollah, but the US was not yet ready to conclude that. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to the attack, but reiterated that Washington was not seeking a wider war in the region.
"Kataib Hezbollah confirms that it is prepared to respond at any time and any place … It has undeclared long-range weapons, and we can strike any [US] base in the Middle East," the spokesperson told Newsweek.
The group might be preparing for a possibility of escalation by "demented" Biden, they added.
"But the potential response remains not precisely defined … as it may include a strategic assessment and various response options, including targeting American interests or taking additional military measures," the spokesperson said.
An X screenshot of a file photo of the US Navy ship USS Lewis B. Puller. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2024
Military
US Reportedly Has No Information on Houthi Attack in Yemen on US Ship in Gulf of Aden
29 January, 09:55 GMT
Iran has denied involvement in the drone attack. Tehran has said resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive instructions from Iran.
On Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US response to the deadly attack on US troops in Jordan would be unilateral and would not include the participation of allies.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала