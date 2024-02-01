https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kataib-hezbollah-says-ready-to-attack-any-us-base-in-middle-east-1116530836.html
Kataib Hezbollah Ready to Attack Any US Base in Middle East
Kataib Hezbollah Ready to Attack Any US Base in Middle East
Iraqi-based militia Kataib Hezbollah is ready to retaliate against the United States with "undeclared long-range weapons" at any time and place if Washington attempts to avenge the deaths of its three soldiers at a military outpost in Jordan, a spokesperson for the paramilitary group said.
On Sunday, a drone attack on a military outpost in Jordan killed three US servicepeople and left over 40 injured. Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday that the attack had "the footprints" of Kataib Hezbollah, but the US was not yet ready to conclude that. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to the attack, but reiterated that Washington was not seeking a wider war in the region. The group might be preparing for a possibility of escalation by "demented" Biden, they added. Iran has denied involvement in the drone attack. Tehran has said resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive instructions from Iran. On Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US response to the deadly attack on US troops in Jordan would be unilateral and would not include the participation of allies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi-based militia Kataib Hezbollah is ready to retaliate against the United States with "undeclared long-range weapons" at any time and place if Washington attempts to avenge the deaths of its three soldiers at a military outpost in Jordan, a spokesperson for the paramilitary group said.
On Sunday, a drone attack on a military outpost in Jordan killed three US servicepeople and left over 40 injured. Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday that the attack had "the footprints" of Kataib Hezbollah, but the US was not yet ready to conclude that. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to the attack, but reiterated that Washington was not seeking a wider war in the region.
"Kataib Hezbollah confirms that it is prepared to respond at any time and any place … It has undeclared long-range weapons, and we can strike any [US] base in the Middle East," the spokesperson told Newsweek.
The group might be preparing for a possibility of escalation by "demented" Biden, they added.
"But the potential response remains not precisely defined … as it may include a strategic assessment and various response options, including targeting American interests or taking additional military measures," the spokesperson said.
Iran has denied involvement in the drone attack
. Tehran has said resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive instructions from Iran.
On Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the US response to the deadly attack on US troops in Jordan would be unilateral and would not include the participation of allies.