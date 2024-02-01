https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/portuguese-farmers-block-highways-near-spanish-border---reports-1116542787.html
Portuguese Farmers Block Highways Near Spanish Border - Reports
Portuguese farmers have blocked several highways near the border with Spain to vent their grievances over the situation in the agricultural sector, Spanish media reported on Thursday
Portuguese Farmers Block Highways Near Spanish Border - Reports
MADRID (Sputnik) - Portuguese farmers have blocked several highways near the border with Spain to vent their grievances over the situation in the agricultural sector, Spanish media reported on Thursday.
The farmers have rolled out some 400 tractors to the two-lane highway leading to the Spanish province of Salamanca, the EFE news agency reported. The A6 motorway which runs to the Portuguese-Spanish border has also been partially blocked.
On Wednesday, the Portuguese government announced a $543 million aid package for the country's farmers in an attempt to quell mass protests.
Apart from Portugal, farmers' protests have already caused disruptions
in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
to stop the current round of trade deal negotiations with South American trade bloc Mercosur amid the protests, media reported.
However, on Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the commission had not suspended the negotiations with Mercosur and would continue to work for an agreement that would comply with the EU's sustainability goals and take into account the bloc's concerns in agriculture
.