https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/portuguese-farmers-block-highways-near-spanish-border---reports-1116542787.html

Portuguese Farmers Block Highways Near Spanish Border - Reports

Portuguese Farmers Block Highways Near Spanish Border - Reports

Portuguese farmers have blocked several highways near the border with Spain to vent their grievances over the situation in the agricultural sector, Spanish media reported on Thursday

2024-02-01T18:48+0000

2024-02-01T18:48+0000

2024-02-01T18:48+0000

world

europe

emmanuel macron

ursula von der leyen

portugal

spain

france

european commission

mercosur

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116542627_0:134:3164:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_d566b78a0bb253c0405a58486b55262a.jpg

The farmers have rolled out some 400 tractors to the two-lane highway leading to the Spanish province of Salamanca, the EFE news agency reported. The A6 motorway which runs to the Portuguese-Spanish border has also been partially blocked. Apart from Portugal, farmers' protests have already caused disruptions in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to stop the current round of trade deal negotiations with South American trade bloc Mercosur amid the protests, media reported. However, on Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the commission had not suspended the negotiations with Mercosur and would continue to work for an agreement that would comply with the EU's sustainability goals and take into account the bloc's concerns in agriculture.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/europe-farmer-protests-are-a-consequence-of-ukraine-support-we-shot-ourselves-in-the-head-1116525496.html

portugal

spain

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe