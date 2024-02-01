https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/potentially-dangerous-asteroid-to-pass-within-2mln-miles-from-earth-on-friday---nasa-1116531994.html

Potentially Dangerous Asteroid to Pass Within 2Mln Miles From Earth on Friday - NASA

A potentially dangerous asteroid almost as long as three football fields will pass less than two million miles from the Earth on Friday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Asteroid Watch reported on Wednesday.

The object is known as Asteroid 2008 OS7 and it will approach 1,770,000 miles or 2.884 million kilometers of Earth at 9:41 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Friday morning, Asteroid Watch said. NASA defines as potentially hazardous any body more than 460 feet, or 140 meters in diameter that passes within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Asteroid 2008 OS7 is 890m feet in diameter. But there is no risk of a collision, Asteroid Watch said. There are millions of asteroids in the solar system, of which 2,350 asteroids have been classified as potentially hazardous, Asteroid Watch added.

