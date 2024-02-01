https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/putin-takes-part-in-second-congress-of-movement-of-the-first-organization--1116532155.html

Putin Takes Part in Second Congress of 'Movement of the First' Organization

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the second congress of the children's and youth organization "Movement of the First" in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the second congress of the children's and youth organization "Movement of the First" in Moscow. The event is being held at the capital's RUSSIA EXPO exhibition at VDNKh and is expected to be attended by more than a thousand children, parents and mentors from 89 regions. The congress will discuss the development of the movement and the formation of the Federal Council. The first congress was held on December 18-20, 2022.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

moscow

russia

