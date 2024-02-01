https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/putin-takes-part-in-second-congress-of-movement-of-the-first-organization--1116532155.html
Putin Takes Part in Second Congress of 'Movement of the First' Organization
Putin Takes Part in Second Congress of 'Movement of the First' Organization
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the second congress of the children's and youth organization "Movement of the First" in Moscow.
2024-02-01T13:45+0000
2024-02-01T13:45+0000
2024-02-01T13:48+0000
russia
moscow
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116204101_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_a08a20e85798d1dd5115040eda6a6c13.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the second congress of the children's and youth organization "Movement of the First" in Moscow. The event is being held at the capital's RUSSIA EXPO exhibition at VDNKh and is expected to be attended by more than a thousand children, parents and mentors from 89 regions. The congress will discuss the development of the movement and the formation of the Federal Council. The first congress was held on December 18-20, 2022.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116204101_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d75928ba1824defa00d70e71420905a6.jpg
Putin Takes Part in Second Congress of 'Movement of the First' Organization
Putin Takes Part in Second Congress of 'Movement of the First' Organization
2024-02-01T13:45+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, children's and youth organization
russian president vladimir putin, children's and youth organization
Putin Takes Part in Second Congress of 'Movement of the First' Organization
13:45 GMT 01.02.2024 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 01.02.2024)
All-Russian public and state movement "Movement of the First", founded on the initiative of the Russian leadership on July 14, 2022, for education, recreation of youth and formation of a world view "based on traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the second congress of the children's and youth organization "Movement of the First" in Moscow. The event is being held at the capital's RUSSIA EXPO exhibition at VDNKh and is expected to be attended by more than a thousand children, parents and mentors from 89 regions.
The congress will discuss the development of the movement and the formation of the Federal Council. The first congress was held on December 18-20, 2022.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!