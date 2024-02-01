https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/us-negotiators-pushing-for-truce-to-prevent-hostilities-resumption-in-gaza-strip---reports-1116528024.html

US Negotiators Pushing for Truce to Prevent Hostilities Resumption in Gaza Strip - Report

US Negotiators Pushing for Truce to Prevent Hostilities Resumption in Gaza Strip - Report

US negotiators are insisting on a six-week ceasefire deal that could put an end to the Gaza conflict and would be "long enough" to stall Israel's military operations and pave the way for a more lasting truce, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing US and Arab officials familiar with the negotiations.

2024-02-01T07:01+0000

2024-02-01T07:01+0000

2024-02-01T07:02+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115722925_0:172:1656:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d03627a3bd612b94f0eceb0b6d1388.jpg

Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas are considering a three-part deal that would release hostages in the Gaza Strip and halt hostilities, starting with a six-week truce, the newspaper reported, citing a draft agreement. US negotiators, led by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, were cited as saying that Israel would face difficulties in resuming its military operations in the Palestinian enclave after a long pause. Meanwhile, the Arab officials familiar with the matter said the persisting obstacles could make the agreement's adoption unlikely, but suggested that a positive scenario could result in the deal’s completion within a week to 10 days. Mossad Director David Barnea reportedly "broadly signed off" on the deal's outline during a closed-door meeting in Paris that took place earlier this week. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/israeli-military-kills-over-2000-palestinian-fighters-in-gazas-khan-yunis-1116482422.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us negotiators, hostilities resumption in gaza strip, gaza conflict