International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/wh-resists-bidens-ukraine-speech-release-oversight-demands-drafts-by-feb7---letter-1116525354.html
WH Resists Biden's Ukraine Speech Release, Oversight Demands Drafts by Feb.7 - Letter
WH Resists Biden's Ukraine Speech Release, Oversight Demands Drafts by Feb.7 - Letter
The White House is refusing to release Joe Biden's draft speeches on decisions tied to the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, prompting the Oversight Committee to demand the release by February 7.
2024-02-01T03:20+0000
2024-02-01T03:20+0000
americas
us
joe biden
viktor shokin
ukraine
national archives and records administration (nara)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102512/25/1025122550_0:111:3689:2186_1920x0_80_0_0_2deac4b688bb24519be6ed3d03f1ca3a.jpg
"For more than five months the White House has declined to authorize the production of these draft speeches to the Oversight Committee or to assert a valid privilege over them... The Committees now demand that the White House permit NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] to produce the following information no later than February 7, 2024," the letter said on Wednesday.The letter added that if the White House doesn't provide the information by February 7th, the Oversight Committee will consider using compulsory processes to ensure the release of the speeches. The letter comes amid investigations by US House lawmakers into alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling by Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Lawmakers allege that the Bidens received millions of dollars to help pressure Ukraine to fire Shokin and end his probes into Burisma.Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing foreign business matters with his son. In late August 2023, Shokin in an interview with Fox News says he personally believed Biden family members received bribes from sources in Ukraine to help shut down his corruption investigations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/fbi-doc-alleges-biden-family-received-10mln-from-burisma-to-end-ukraine-probe---mtg-1111013484.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102512/25/1025122550_57:0:3689:2724_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab981873433b4c11e7e69b3af088a16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
victor shokin statements, did biden help his son business, biden corruption, hunter biden burisma, ukrainian bribes for biden
victor shokin statements, did biden help his son business, biden corruption, hunter biden burisma, ukrainian bribes for biden

WH Resists Biden's Ukraine Speech Release, Oversight Demands Drafts by Feb.7 - Letter

03:20 GMT 01.02.2024
© AP Photo / Sergei ChuzavkovGeneral Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin
General Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2024
© AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is refusing to release Joe Biden's draft speeches concerning decisions tied to the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, prompting the Oversight Committee to demand the release of drafts by February 7, Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and Jason Smith wrote in a letter to the White House.
"For more than five months the White House has declined to authorize the production of these draft speeches to the Oversight Committee or to assert a valid privilege over them... The Committees now demand that the White House permit NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] to produce the following information no later than February 7, 2024," the letter said on Wednesday.
The letter added that if the White House doesn't provide the information by February 7th, the Oversight Committee will consider using compulsory processes to ensure the release of the speeches.
The letter comes amid investigations by US House lawmakers into alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling by Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Lawmakers allege that the Bidens received millions of dollars to help pressure Ukraine to fire Shokin and end his probes into Burisma.
US First Lady Jill Biden with Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, attends her granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Americas
FBI Doc Alleges Biden Family Received $10Mln From Burisma to End Ukraine Probe - MTG
8 June 2023, 19:25 GMT
Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing foreign business matters with his son.
In late August 2023, Shokin in an interview with Fox News says he personally believed Biden family members received bribes from sources in Ukraine to help shut down his corruption investigations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала