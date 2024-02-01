https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/wh-resists-bidens-ukraine-speech-release-oversight-demands-drafts-by-feb7---letter-1116525354.html
WH Resists Biden's Ukraine Speech Release, Oversight Demands Drafts by Feb.7 - Letter
The White House is refusing to release Joe Biden's draft speeches on decisions tied to the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, prompting the Oversight Committee to demand the release by February 7.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is refusing to release Joe Biden's draft speeches concerning decisions tied to the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, prompting the Oversight Committee to demand the release of drafts by February 7, Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and Jason Smith wrote in a letter to the White House.
"For more than five months the White House has declined to authorize the production of these draft speeches to the Oversight Committee or to assert a valid privilege over them... The Committees now demand that the White House permit NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] to produce the following information no later than February 7, 2024," the letter said on Wednesday.
The letter added that if the White House doesn't provide the information by February 7th, the Oversight Committee will consider using compulsory processes to ensure the release of the speeches.
The letter comes amid investigations by US House lawmakers into alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling by Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Lawmakers allege that the Bidens received millions of dollars to help pressure Ukraine to fire Shokin and end his probes into Burisma.
Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing foreign business matters with his son.
In late August 2023, Shokin in an interview with Fox News says he personally believed Biden family members received bribes from sources in Ukraine to help shut down his corruption investigations.