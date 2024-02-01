https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/wh-resists-bidens-ukraine-speech-release-oversight-demands-drafts-by-feb7---letter-1116525354.html

WH Resists Biden's Ukraine Speech Release, Oversight Demands Drafts by Feb.7 - Letter

WH Resists Biden's Ukraine Speech Release, Oversight Demands Drafts by Feb.7 - Letter

The White House is refusing to release Joe Biden's draft speeches on decisions tied to the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, prompting the Oversight Committee to demand the release by February 7.

2024-02-01T03:20+0000

2024-02-01T03:20+0000

2024-02-01T03:20+0000

americas

us

joe biden

viktor shokin

ukraine

national archives and records administration (nara)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102512/25/1025122550_0:111:3689:2186_1920x0_80_0_0_2deac4b688bb24519be6ed3d03f1ca3a.jpg

"For more than five months the White House has declined to authorize the production of these draft speeches to the Oversight Committee or to assert a valid privilege over them... The Committees now demand that the White House permit NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] to produce the following information no later than February 7, 2024," the letter said on Wednesday.The letter added that if the White House doesn't provide the information by February 7th, the Oversight Committee will consider using compulsory processes to ensure the release of the speeches. The letter comes amid investigations by US House lawmakers into alleged foreign bribery and influence peddling by Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden. Lawmakers allege that the Bidens received millions of dollars to help pressure Ukraine to fire Shokin and end his probes into Burisma.Joe Biden has repeatedly denied discussing foreign business matters with his son. In late August 2023, Shokin in an interview with Fox News says he personally believed Biden family members received bribes from sources in Ukraine to help shut down his corruption investigations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/fbi-doc-alleges-biden-family-received-10mln-from-burisma-to-end-ukraine-probe---mtg-1111013484.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

victor shokin statements, did biden help his son business, biden corruption, hunter biden burisma, ukrainian bribes for biden