https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/white-house-says-will-look-into-reports-of-us-covert-operations-in-venezuela-1116545896.html
White House Says Will 'Look Into' Reports of US Covert Operations in Venezuela
White House Says Will 'Look Into' Reports of US Covert Operations in Venezuela
The White House will look into reports of a years-long US campaign of sending undercover operatives into Venezuela to build drug trafficking cases against the country's leadership, said Karine Jean-Pierre.
2024-02-01T23:28+0000
2024-02-01T23:28+0000
2024-02-01T23:28+0000
americas
us
venezuela
drug enforcement agency (dea)
nicolas maduro
spy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081902525_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_368429d1db7144b49d21ac7e3ae97045.jpg
"I don't have anything to share on that at this time, obviously we can look into it," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing, when asked if the White House can confirm reports of such a campaign.The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a multi-year spy operation in Venezuela to build drug trafficking cases against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top officials, The Associated Press reported earlier in the day, citing a secret 2018 memo. The operation arguably flouts both Venezuelan and international law, the report said.In an annual address to the nation in January, President Maduro said several plots to assassinate him and other top officials were thwarted in 2023. He accused ultra-right forces, drug trafficking groups, the DEA and the CIA of conspiring against him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/opinion-us-sanctions-on-venezuela-arent-about-democracy-theyre-about-control-1116483393.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081902525_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5876fbc49eca9c8b7caae81750aaa8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
did us send spies to venezuela, us venezuela relations, maduro assassination plots, us covert operations
did us send spies to venezuela, us venezuela relations, maduro assassination plots, us covert operations
White House Says Will 'Look Into' Reports of US Covert Operations in Venezuela
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House will look into reports of a years-long US campaign of sending undercover operatives into Venezuela to build drug trafficking cases against the country's leadership, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
"I don't have anything to share on that at this time, obviously we can look into it," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing, when asked if the White House can confirm reports of such a campaign.
The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a multi-year spy operation in Venezuela to build drug trafficking cases against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top officials, The Associated Press reported earlier in the day, citing a secret 2018 memo.
The operation arguably flouts both Venezuelan and international law, the report said.
In an annual address to the nation in January, President Maduro said several plots to assassinate him and other top officials were thwarted in 2023. He accused ultra-right forces, drug trafficking groups, the DEA and the CIA of conspiring against him.