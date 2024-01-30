https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/opinion-us-sanctions-on-venezuela-arent-about-democracy-theyre-about-control-1116483393.html

Opinion: US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t About Democracy, They’re About Control

US sanctions have killed tens of thousands of Venezuelan, according to the 2021 United Nations report that examined the effects of banking restrictions and economic embargo imposed on the South American country.

US sanctions have killed tens of thousands of Venezuelan, according to the 2021 United Nations report that examined the effects of banking restrictions and economic embargo imposed on the South American country.The United States, naturally, claims the sanctions are for Venezuela’s own good. In fact, the Biden administration is threatening to tighten them further.They did, and the Sandinistas won with two-thirds of the vote. And so, Nicaraguans suffered the consequences as US-funded death squads wreaked havoc across the country. The Contras were responsible for some 1,300 terrorist attacks throughout Nicaragua, targeting schools, health clinics, and using rape as a weapon of war.Six years later, support for the Sandinistas’ social programs remained high, but Nicaraguans were eager to put the Dirty War behind them. The Sandinistas lost the presidential election.A few months ago, President Nicolás Maduro was asked about the United States’ criticism of Venezuela’s electoral system. “Do you want free elections?” he asked. “We want elections free from sanctions, blockades, aggression and economic warfare. Lift all the sanctions.”Maduro insisted he wouldn’t be blackmailed by US threats. And, with polls showing him set to win the country’s upcoming election, it seems the Venezuelan people won’t be, either.

