Almost 79% of Russians Trust Putin, 76.2% Approve of His Work – Poll

As many as 78.9% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, while 76.2% generally approve of his job performance, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday
At the same time, 17.4% of respondents expressed their distrust of the Russian president and 15.26% disapproved of his work, the survey found. The VCIOM-Sputnik poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults from January 22-28. The margin of error did not exceed 1%.The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024. In December 2023, Putin announced that as president.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 78.9% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, while 76.2% generally approve of his job performance, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday.
The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024. In December 2023, Putin announced that as president.
Putin, 71, served as Russia's president for a total of four terms - from 2000-2008, and from 2012-present, and served as prime minister between 2008 and 2012 while current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev was president. If he wins elections in 2024, he will be able to remain president until the year 2030, in accordance with six year term limits that went into effect in 2012.