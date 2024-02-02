https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/almost-79-of-russians-trust-putin-762-approve-of-his-work--poll-1116554215.html

Almost 79% of Russians Trust Putin, 76.2% Approve of His Work – Poll

As many as 78.9% of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, while 76.2% generally approve of his job performance, a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Friday

At the same time, 17.4% of respondents expressed their distrust of the Russian president and 15.26% disapproved of his work, the survey found. The VCIOM-Sputnik poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults from January 22-28. The margin of error did not exceed 1%.The presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024. In December 2023, Putin announced that as president.

