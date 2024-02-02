https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/german-public-transport-workers-strike-over-working-conditions---reports-1116564462.html
Around 90,000 public transport workers at over 130 companies in Germany staged walkouts on Friday to demand reduced working hours and extra days off, media reported
The 24-hour strike, called by one of Germany's largest trade unions Verdi, is expected to bring bus, subway and tram services to a standstill in more than 80 cities and about 40 German districts, affecting 15 out of 16 federal states, the RND media group reported. Bavaria is the only state not impacted by the industrial action as there were no negotiations between Verdi and employers. In Berlin, the strike began early in the morning and ended by 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT).
The 24-hour strike, called by one of Germany's largest trade unions Verdi, is expected to bring bus, subway and tram services to a standstill in more than 80 cities and about 40 German districts, affecting 15 out of 16 federal states, the RND media group reported.
Bavaria is the only state not impacted by the industrial action as there were no negotiations between Verdi and employers.
In Berlin, the strike began
early in the morning and ended by 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT).
Germany has seen a wave of strikes recently, with train drivers staging a record five-day walkout last week and airport security staff striking at 11 airports on Thursday.