German Farmers Partly Block Access to Major Port With Tractors - Reports

German farmers on Monday used around 30 tractors to block one of the access roads to a major port in the German city of Bremerhaven, Die Welt daily reported, citing the police
The harbor area is still accessible through the southern gates, the newspaper reported. A police spokesperson was cited as saying that the farmers' blockade was a "spontaneous demonstration." It is unclear how long the protest will last, the report said. In December 2023, the German government announced plans to abolish diesel subsidies for farmers amid the budget crisis, which would bring 440 million euros ($476 million) to the federal budget. The government also planned to end tax breaks on vehicles for forestry and agriculture, gaining an additional 480 million euros. The announcement triggered multiple farmer protests throughout the entire country. In early January, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that instead of canceling diesel subsidies all at once, their level would be cut gradually, and vehicle tax breaks for forestry and agriculture would remain in place. However, farmers have continued to protest across the country.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German farmers on Monday used around 30 tractors to block one of the access roads to a major port in the German city of Bremerhaven, Die Welt daily reported, citing the police.
The harbor area is still accessible through the southern gates, the newspaper reported.
A police spokesperson was cited as saying that the farmers' blockade was a "spontaneous demonstration." It is unclear how long the protest will last, the report said.
In December 2023, the German government announced plans to abolish diesel subsidies for farmers amid the budget crisis, which would bring 440 million euros ($476 million) to the federal budget. The government also planned to end tax breaks on vehicles for forestry and agriculture, gaining an additional 480 million euros. The announcement triggered multiple farmer protests throughout the entire country.
In early January, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that instead of canceling diesel subsidies all at once, their level would be cut gradually, and vehicle tax breaks for forestry and agriculture would remain in place. However, farmers have continued to protest across the country.
