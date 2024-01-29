https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/german-farmers-partly-block-access-to-major-port-with-tractors---reports-1116468049.html
German Farmers Partly Block Access to Major Port With Tractors - Reports
German Farmers Partly Block Access to Major Port With Tractors - Reports
German farmers on Monday used around 30 tractors to block one of the access roads to a major port in the German city of Bremerhaven, Die Welt daily reported, citing the police
2024-01-29T13:58+0000
2024-01-29T13:58+0000
2024-01-29T13:58+0000
world
europe
farmers
protest
european union (eu)
germany
eu economy
agriculture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116184434_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3f675d2fe3dde485c576f84e5f4fde71.jpg
The harbor area is still accessible through the southern gates, the newspaper reported. A police spokesperson was cited as saying that the farmers' blockade was a "spontaneous demonstration." It is unclear how long the protest will last, the report said. In December 2023, the German government announced plans to abolish diesel subsidies for farmers amid the budget crisis, which would bring 440 million euros ($476 million) to the federal budget. The government also planned to end tax breaks on vehicles for forestry and agriculture, gaining an additional 480 million euros. The announcement triggered multiple farmer protests throughout the entire country. In early January, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that instead of canceling diesel subsidies all at once, their level would be cut gradually, and vehicle tax breaks for forestry and agriculture would remain in place. However, farmers have continued to protest across the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/afd-mp-explains-why-german-farmers-are-up-in-arms-against-scholz-government-1116183896.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116184434_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7c2407b00b18a57939f2b56fc398e821.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe
farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe
German Farmers Partly Block Access to Major Port With Tractors - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German farmers on Monday used around 30 tractors to block one of the access roads to a major port in the German city of Bremerhaven, Die Welt daily reported, citing the police.
The harbor area is still accessible through the southern gates, the newspaper reported.
A police spokesperson was cited as saying that the farmers' blockade
was a "spontaneous demonstration
." It is unclear how long the protest will last, the report said.
In December 2023, the German government announced plans to abolish diesel subsidies for farmers amid the budget crisis, which would bring 440 million euros ($476 million)
to the federal budget. The government also planned to end tax breaks on vehicles for forestry and agriculture, gaining an additional 480 million euros
. The announcement triggered multiple farmer protests throughout the entire country
.
In early January, German government spokesman
Steffen Hebestreit said that instead of canceling diesel subsidies all at once, their level would be cut gradually, and vehicle tax breaks for forestry and agriculture would remain in place. However, farmers have continued to protest
across the country.