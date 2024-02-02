https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/haleys-secession-1116546591.html
Haley’s Secession
Appearing on a radio show on Wednesday, Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley claimed that Texas has the right to secede from the United States
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley told a US radio program that she believes Texas has the right to break from the federal government. “If Texas decides they want to do that, they can do that,” the former Governor of South Carolina said.However, the 52-year-old candidate emphasized that she does not think Texas will actually leave the union. “I think, you know, states are going to make decisions. But let’s talk about what’s reality. Texas isn’t going to secede. That’s not something that they’re going to do.”Regardless of what Haley, also a former UN ambassador, says, the 1869 Supreme Court ruling Texas v. White affirmed that states do not have the right to break off from the United States.There is also the small historical note of the US Civil War, during which Texas and ten other southern states attempted to secede from the United States and the federal government fought a war to force them back in while also ending slavery.However, Haley seems to have a tenuous grasp of the history of that war, so perhaps she was unaware of its conclusion.
With tensions growing between the US Federal government and the state government of Texas rising rapidly, calls for Texas’ secession from the union have grown from a whisper to, if not a scream then certainly a loud grumble.
However, Haley seems to have a tenuous grasp of the history of that war, so perhaps she was unaware of its conclusion.