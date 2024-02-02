https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/new-54bln-for-ukraine-aimed-at-supporting-economy-not-arms-procurement---orban-1116548936.html

New $54Bln for Ukraine Aimed at Supporting Economy, Not Arms Procurement - Orban

New $54Bln for Ukraine Aimed at Supporting Economy, Not Arms Procurement - Orban

A new 50 billion euro ($54.4 billion) package for Ukraine is aimed at supporting the country's economy, which cannot survive without European and US support, and is not related to arms procurement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

2024-02-02T08:57+0000

2024-02-02T08:57+0000

2024-02-02T08:57+0000

world

viktor orban

hungary

european union (eu)

ukraine

aid

financial aid

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111602604_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e4a658d55e9b19ee38cb694fbf183b.jpg

"This 50 billion euros we are talking about will not be spent on weapons, but is aimed at preventing the Ukrainian state, which has reached bankruptcy, from collapsing. In terms of the Ukrainian economy, Ukraine has collapsed … If the Americans and we, the Europeans, do not send weapons, ‘the shop can be shut down,’ which means no pensions, no payments, no nothing," Orban told Hungary's Kossuth Radio. The issue of military aid to Ukraine from the European Peace Facility will be discussed at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, Orban added. Hungary has not sent any weapons to Ukraine and has no plans to do so, the prime minister said. On Thursday, EU leaders reached an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the period until 2027. The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine last year amounted to 18 billion euros, transferred in monthly payments of 1.5 billion euros. This assistance was provided to Kiev regardless of the implementation of reforms and the fight against corruption.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/french-politician-says-54bln-in-aid-to-ukraine-will-cost-france-86bln-in-taxpayers-money-1116546030.html

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine aimed at supporting economy, arms procurement, hungarian prime minister viktor orban