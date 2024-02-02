International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/new-54bln-for-ukraine-aimed-at-supporting-economy-not-arms-procurement---orban-1116548936.html
New $54Bln for Ukraine Aimed at Supporting Economy, Not Arms Procurement - Orban
New $54Bln for Ukraine Aimed at Supporting Economy, Not Arms Procurement - Orban
A new 50 billion euro ($54.4 billion) package for Ukraine is aimed at supporting the country's economy, which cannot survive without European and US support, and is not related to arms procurement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
2024-02-02T08:57+0000
2024-02-02T08:57+0000
world
viktor orban
hungary
european union (eu)
ukraine
aid
financial aid
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111602604_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e4a658d55e9b19ee38cb694fbf183b.jpg
"This 50 billion euros we are talking about will not be spent on weapons, but is aimed at preventing the Ukrainian state, which has reached bankruptcy, from collapsing. In terms of the Ukrainian economy, Ukraine has collapsed … If the Americans and we, the Europeans, do not send weapons, ‘the shop can be shut down,’ which means no pensions, no payments, no nothing," Orban told Hungary's Kossuth Radio. The issue of military aid to Ukraine from the European Peace Facility will be discussed at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, Orban added. Hungary has not sent any weapons to Ukraine and has no plans to do so, the prime minister said. On Thursday, EU leaders reached an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the period until 2027. The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine last year amounted to 18 billion euros, transferred in monthly payments of 1.5 billion euros. This assistance was provided to Kiev regardless of the implementation of reforms and the fight against corruption.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/french-politician-says-54bln-in-aid-to-ukraine-will-cost-france-86bln-in-taxpayers-money-1116546030.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111602604_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b1a0b3c04286a9562d8e3c1807a21d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine aimed at supporting economy, arms procurement, hungarian prime minister viktor orban
ukraine aimed at supporting economy, arms procurement, hungarian prime minister viktor orban

New $54Bln for Ukraine Aimed at Supporting Economy, Not Arms Procurement - Orban

08:57 GMT 02.02.2024
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberHungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban.
Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2024
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - A new 50 billion euro ($54.4 billion) package for Ukraine is aimed at supporting the country's economy, which cannot survive without European and US support, and is not related to arms procurement, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"This 50 billion euros we are talking about will not be spent on weapons, but is aimed at preventing the Ukrainian state, which has reached bankruptcy, from collapsing. In terms of the Ukrainian economy, Ukraine has collapsed … If the Americans and we, the Europeans, do not send weapons, ‘the shop can be shut down,’ which means no pensions, no payments, no nothing," Orban told Hungary's Kossuth Radio.
The issue of military aid to Ukraine from the European Peace Facility will be discussed at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, Orban added.
Hungary has not sent any weapons to Ukraine and has no plans to do so, the prime minister said.
"Hungary would like to talk about peace, we have sent money for peace and so on. But this was impossible, as the West thinks time is on our side and the longer the war is, the better the military situation in Ukraine gets. I think the opposite is true, that time is on the Russian side and the longer the war lasts, the more people will die and the balance of power will not change in favor of Ukraine. Why are we continuing the war then?" Orban told the radio.
200 euro banknotes being printed. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2024
World
French Politician Says $54Bln in Aid to Ukraine Will Cost France $8.6Bln in Taxpayers' Money
01:40 GMT
On Thursday, EU leaders reached an agreement to allocate 50 billion euros as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the period until 2027.
The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine last year amounted to 18 billion euros, transferred in monthly payments of 1.5 billion euros. This assistance was provided to Kiev regardless of the implementation of reforms and the fight against corruption.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала