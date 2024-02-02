https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/french-politician-says-54bln-in-aid-to-ukraine-will-cost-france-86bln-in-taxpayers-money-1116546030.html

French Politician Says $54Bln in Aid to Ukraine Will Cost France $8.6Bln in Taxpayers' Money

The EU's new 50bln euro aid package to Ukraine will cost France 8bln euros in taxpayers' money, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani said.

On Thursday, leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal to allocate 50 billion euros as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine over the next four years. In recent weeks, farmers in France have been protesting by blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. The farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive.In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, rising of diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.

