French Politician Says $54Bln in Aid to Ukraine Will Cost France $8.6Bln in Taxpayers' Money
French Politician Says $54Bln in Aid to Ukraine Will Cost France $8.6Bln in Taxpayers' Money
The EU's new 50bln euro aid package to Ukraine will cost France 8bln euros in taxpayers' money, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani said.
On Thursday, leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal to allocate 50 billion euros as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine over the next four years. In recent weeks, farmers in France have been protesting by blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. The farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive.In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, rising of diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.
French Politician Says $54Bln in Aid to Ukraine Will Cost France $8.6Bln in Taxpayers' Money

01:40 GMT 02.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / VINCENZO PINTO200 euro banknotes being printed. File photo.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The EU's new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package to Ukraine will cost France 8 billion euros in taxpayers' money, which could be put to better use such as helping the protesting farmers, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani said.
On Thursday, leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal to allocate 50 billion euros as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine over the next four years.
"Another 50 billion [euros] for Ukraine (17 in donations plus 33 in loans … which will never be repaid). Do the French realize that they will have to pay 8 billion [euros] since we contribute 16% of the EU spending? Eight billion that our farmers would dream of," Mariani wrote on X on Thursday.
In recent weeks, farmers in France have been protesting by blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. The farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive.
In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, rising of diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.
