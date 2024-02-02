https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/polish-farmers-announce-full-blockade-of-poland-ukraine-border-on-february-9-1116556064.html

Polish Farmers Announce Full Blockade of Poland-Ukraine Border on February 9

Polish Farmers Announce Full Blockade of Poland-Ukraine Border on February 9

The growing farmer demonstrations in the EU show no signs of abating soon, as farmers in Poland join the fray to register their distaste of the 27-member bloc's agricultural policies.

2024-02-02T12:47+0000

2024-02-02T12:47+0000

2024-02-02T13:21+0000

world

europe

poland

ukraine

brussels

european commission

european union (eu)

europe's farmer protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051430_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f58919df51aee0728af6707b697db9ba.jpg

Polish farmers plan a complete blockade of the Poland-Ukraine border crossing, including highways, during an industrial action on February 9 to lambast the EU's agricultural policy, according to the Solidarity trade union.The trade union has appealed to their fellow citizens to cooperate and show understanding regarding the ensuing situation as they fight for their "common good" to forestall the impoverishment of Polish families.The planned protests by farmers in Poland come on the heels of the escalating farmer protests in several European Union member countries. The agitating farmers list reasons like EU markets being flooded with cheap and tax-free agricultural products from Ukraine, agricultural subsidy cutbacks, etc. The EU's deal with Kiev to extend the facilitated trade regime has triggered farmer fury within the bloc, especially in Brussels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/farmers-to-go-on-protest-in-brussels-same-day-as-eu-summit-1116501036.html

poland

ukraine

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

polish farmers, eu farmers, european farmers' protests, farmer protests in europe. polish trade union "solidarity", european agricultural policy, poland's blockade of ukraine's border crossing.