Polish Farmers Announce Full Blockade of Poland-Ukraine Border on February 9
Polish Farmers Announce Full Blockade of Poland-Ukraine Border on February 9
The growing farmer demonstrations in the EU show no signs of abating soon, as farmers in Poland join the fray to register their distaste of the 27-member bloc's agricultural policies.
2024-02-02T12:47+0000
2024-02-02T13:21+0000
Polish farmers plan a complete blockade of the Poland-Ukraine border crossing, including highways, during an industrial action on February 9 to lambast the EU's agricultural policy, according to the Solidarity trade union.The trade union has appealed to their fellow citizens to cooperate and show understanding regarding the ensuing situation as they fight for their "common good" to forestall the impoverishment of Polish families.The planned protests by farmers in Poland come on the heels of the escalating farmer protests in several European Union member countries. The agitating farmers list reasons like EU markets being flooded with cheap and tax-free agricultural products from Ukraine, agricultural subsidy cutbacks, etc. The EU's deal with Kiev to extend the facilitated trade regime has triggered farmer fury within the bloc, especially in Brussels.
Polish Farmers Announce Full Blockade of Poland-Ukraine Border on February 9

12:47 GMT 02.02.2024 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 02.02.2024)
Tractors are lined up in the "Strasse des 17 Juni" boulevard, towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on December 18, 2023, as German farmers demonstrate against the planned abolition of subsidies for agricultural diesel.
Chimauchem Nwosu
The growing farmer demonstrations in the EU show no signs of abating soon, as farmers in Poland join the fray to register their distaste of the 27-member bloc's agricultural policies.
Polish farmers plan a complete blockade of the Poland-Ukraine border crossing, including highways, during an industrial action on February 9 to lambast the EU's agricultural policy, according to the Solidarity trade union.
“The position of Brussels from January 2024 cannot be accepted by our farming community. Moreover, the inaction of the Polish authorities and plans to cooperate with the European Commission and respect all its decisions regarding the import of agricultural products and food from Ukraine leave us no choice but to announce a general strike," the protesters said in a statement.
The trade union has appealed to their fellow citizens to cooperate and show understanding regarding the ensuing situation as they fight for their "common good" to forestall the impoverishment of Polish families.
The planned protests by farmers in Poland come on the heels of the escalating farmer protests in several European Union member countries. The agitating farmers list reasons like EU markets being flooded with cheap and tax-free agricultural products from Ukraine, agricultural subsidy cutbacks, etc. The EU's deal with Kiev to extend the facilitated trade regime has triggered farmer fury within the bloc, especially in Brussels.
