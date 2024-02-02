Ruling Parties of Hungary Will Not Vote on Sweden's NATO Membersip Bid on Feb 5 - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ruling-parties-of-hungary-will-not-vote-on-swedens-nato-membersip-bid-on-feb-5---reports-1116564307.html
Ruling parties of Hungary with two thirds of votes will not vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on February 5 and will wait for a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Hungarian broadcaster ATV reported on Friday
Earlier this week, the Hungarian parliament’s website showed that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 5, and its agenda includes discussions of the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO. Representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People's Party will not participate in the extraordinary session of parliament, adding that "with the final vote, they will wait for the meeting of the two prime ministers," the press service of Fidesz told ATV. As the Fidesz-Christian Democratic People's Party alliance has 135 seats out of 199 in parliament, the vote will not take place due to the lack of a quorum.
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Ruling parties of Hungary with two thirds of votes will not vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on February 5 and will wait for a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Hungarian broadcaster ATV reported on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Hungarian parliament’s website showed that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 5, and its agenda includes discussions of the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO
Representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People's Party will not participate in the extraordinary session of parliament, adding that "with the final vote, they will wait for the meeting of the two prime ministers," the press service of Fidesz told ATV.
, the vote will not take place due to the lack of a quorum.