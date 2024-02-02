International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ruling-parties-of-hungary-will-not-vote-on-swedens-nato-membersip-bid-on-feb-5---reports-1116564307.html
Ruling Parties of Hungary Will Not Vote on Sweden's NATO Membersip Bid on Feb 5 - Reports
Ruling Parties of Hungary Will Not Vote on Sweden's NATO Membersip Bid on Feb 5 - Reports
Ruling parties of Hungary with two thirds of votes will not vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on February 5 and will wait for a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Hungarian broadcaster ATV reported on Friday
2024-02-02T18:34+0000
2024-02-02T18:34+0000
world
europe
viktor orban
ulf kristersson
sweden
hungary
fidesz
nato
nato expansion
nato enlargement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107582042_0:0:2772:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_858e34524413c0d911f176c4e8544d67.jpg
Earlier this week, the Hungarian parliament’s website showed that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 5, and its agenda includes discussions of the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO. Representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People's Party will not participate in the extraordinary session of parliament, adding that "with the final vote, they will wait for the meeting of the two prime ministers," the press service of Fidesz told ATV. As the Fidesz-Christian Democratic People's Party alliance has 135 seats out of 199 in parliament, the vote will not take place due to the lack of a quorum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/hungarian-government-calls-on-parliament-to-ratify-swedens-nato-bid---orban-1116359075.html
sweden
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/12/1107582042_41:0:2772:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eab019943b54112791483d4d7c09ba8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward

Ruling Parties of Hungary Will Not Vote on Sweden's NATO Membersip Bid on Feb 5 - Reports

18:34 GMT 02.02.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the European Council meeting in Brussels.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the European Council meeting in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Ruling parties of Hungary with two thirds of votes will not vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on February 5 and will wait for a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Hungarian broadcaster ATV reported on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Hungarian parliament’s website showed that it will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 5, and its agenda includes discussions of the ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO.
Representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People's Party will not participate in the extraordinary session of parliament, adding that "with the final vote, they will wait for the meeting of the two prime ministers," the press service of Fidesz told ATV.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) as he arrives for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
Military
Hungarian Government Calls on Parliament to Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid - Orban
24 January, 13:27 GMT
As the Fidesz-Christian Democratic People's Party alliance has 135 seats out of 199 in parliament, the vote will not take place due to the lack of a quorum.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала