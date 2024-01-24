International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/hungarian-government-calls-on-parliament-to-ratify-swedens-nato-bid---orban-1116359075.html
Hungarian Government Calls on Parliament to Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid - Orban
Hungarian Government Calls on Parliament to Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid - Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and noted that the Hungarian government was calling on the parliament to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO at the earliest opportunity
2024-01-24T13:27+0000
2024-01-24T13:27+0000
military
europe
viktor orban
jens stoltenberg
recep tayyip erdogan
sweden
hungary
turkiye
nato
nato expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713746_0:0:2877:1618_1920x0_80_0_0_4aff9ca8450eeaa2d71d0fada6486129.jpg
"Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden. I also stressed that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity," Orban said on X (former Twitter).Hungary remains the only NATO member hesitant to officially ratify Sweden's membership in the military bloc.On Tuesday, Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO. The parliament's decision will come into force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree, which will be published in the government's official journal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/turkish-parliament-ratifies-protocol-on-swedens-nato-membership---broadcast-1116342273.html
sweden
hungary
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713746_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f4f2d53b1a63cd14f5926859b1c2771.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward

Hungarian Government Calls on Parliament to Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid - Orban

13:27 GMT 24.01.2024
© FRANCOIS MORIHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) as he arrives for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is welcomed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) as he arrives for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© FRANCOIS MORI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and noted that the Hungarian government was calling on the parliament to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO at the earliest opportunity.
"Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden. I also stressed that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity," Orban said on X (former Twitter).

Hungary remains the only NATO member hesitant to officially ratify Sweden's membership in the military bloc.
A demonstration in Oestersund against NATO's military operations in Sweden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
World
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership - Broadcast
Yesterday, 20:29 GMT
On Tuesday, Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO. The parliament's decision will come into force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree, which will be published in the government's official journal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала