Hungarian Government Calls on Parliament to Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and noted that the Hungarian government was calling on the parliament to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO at the earliest opportunity
"Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden. I also stressed that we will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity," Orban said on X (former Twitter).Hungary remains the only NATO member hesitant to officially ratify Sweden's membership in the military bloc.On Tuesday, Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO. The parliament's decision will come into force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree, which will be published in the government's official journal.
