Schumer Says Will Release Text of US Senate Ukraine Aid, Border Proposal by Sunday
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that lawmakers will release the text of a supplemental funding bill with Ukraine aid and border security measures by Sunday.
“We plan to post the full text of the national security supplemental as early as tomorrow, no later than Sunday,” Schumer said during floor remarks.Schumer plans to hold the first vote on the legislation no later than Wednesday, Schumer said. Senators have been negotiating a supplemental funding bill with aid to Ukraine and Israel, which was requested by the Biden administration in October. Republican members of Congress have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the bill, amid an increase in illegal migration at the United States’ border with Mexico.Some issues on the bill still require resolution, but negotiators are close to an agreement, Schumer said. Last week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the legislation would be “dead on arrival” in the House of Representatives, based on draft proposals of the bill.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that lawmakers will release the text of a supplemental funding bill with Ukraine aid and border security measures by Sunday.
“We plan to post the full text of the national security supplemental as early as tomorrow, no later than Sunday,” Schumer said during floor remarks.
Schumer plans to hold the first vote on the legislation no later than Wednesday, Schumer said.
Senators have been negotiating a supplemental funding bill with aid to Ukraine and Israel, which was requested by the Biden administration in October. Republican members of Congress have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the bill, amid an increase in illegal migration at the United States’ border with Mexico.
Some issues on the bill still require resolution, but negotiators are close to an agreement, Schumer said.
Last week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the legislation would be “dead on arrival”
in the House of Representatives, based on draft proposals of the bill.