International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/schumer-says-will-release-text-of-us-senate-ukraine-aid-border-proposal-by-sunday-1116546153.html
Schumer Says Will Release Text of US Senate Ukraine Aid, Border Proposal by Sunday
Schumer Says Will Release Text of US Senate Ukraine Aid, Border Proposal by Sunday
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that lawmakers will release the text of a supplemental funding bill with Ukraine aid and border security measures by Sunday.
2024-02-02T00:16+0000
2024-02-02T00:16+0000
world
us
senate
ukraine
mexico
mike johnson
chuck schumer
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00dfc82a33741abdf989f6043c643dc6.jpg
“We plan to post the full text of the national security supplemental as early as tomorrow, no later than Sunday,” Schumer said during floor remarks.Schumer plans to hold the first vote on the legislation no later than Wednesday, Schumer said. Senators have been negotiating a supplemental funding bill with aid to Ukraine and Israel, which was requested by the Biden administration in October. Republican members of Congress have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the bill, amid an increase in illegal migration at the United States’ border with Mexico.Some issues on the bill still require resolution, but negotiators are close to an agreement, Schumer said. Last week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the legislation would be “dead on arrival” in the House of Representatives, based on draft proposals of the bill.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/us-migration-crisis-amlo-takes-a-page-from-putin-1116341957.html
ukraine
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_791f82458caba9f761b21cc853ae8498.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate ukraine aid bill, us senate border bill, us senate majority leader chuck schumer, us relations, funding bill with aid to ukraine
us senate ukraine aid bill, us senate border bill, us senate majority leader chuck schumer, us relations, funding bill with aid to ukraine

Schumer Says Will Release Text of US Senate Ukraine Aid, Border Proposal by Sunday

00:16 GMT 02.02.2024
© PETE MAROVICHSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press availability following the democratic caucus luncheon at the United States Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press availability following the democratic caucus luncheon at the United States Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2024
© PETE MAROVICH
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that lawmakers will release the text of a supplemental funding bill with Ukraine aid and border security measures by Sunday.
“We plan to post the full text of the national security supplemental as early as tomorrow, no later than Sunday,” Schumer said during floor remarks.
Schumer plans to hold the first vote on the legislation no later than Wednesday, Schumer said.
Senators have been negotiating a supplemental funding bill with aid to Ukraine and Israel, which was requested by the Biden administration in October. Republican members of Congress have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the bill, amid an increase in illegal migration at the United States’ border with Mexico.
Migrants from Central and South America take part in a caravan attempting to reach the Mexico-US border, while carrying out a viacrucis to protest for the death of 40 migrants in a fire at a detention center in the northern city of Juarez, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, southern Mexico, on April 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
Americas
US Migration Crisis: AMLO Takes a Page From Putin
23 January, 20:05 GMT
Some issues on the bill still require resolution, but negotiators are close to an agreement, Schumer said.
Last week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the legislation would be “dead on arrival” in the House of Representatives, based on draft proposals of the bill.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала